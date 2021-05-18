The new series will follow Jason Momoa as he sets out in search of artists and dreamers who have mastered their individual crafts.

Jason Momoa to Star in On the Roam Docuseries for Discovery: 'An Endless Quest for Me to Discover'

Jason Momoa has found his next adventure.

The Game of Thrones actor is set to star in a new docuseries for Discovery titled On the Roam, PEOPLE can exclusively announce. It will follow Momoa as he sets out in search of artists and dreamers who have mastered their individual crafts.

"On the Roam is an endless quest for me to discover extraordinary people and places. I'm thrilled to be collaborating with Discovery on this journey," Momoa said in a statement on Tuesday.

The series will document the Aquaman star as he travels across the United States to meet extraordinary people who are blazing their respective paths — including motorcycle fabricators, craftsmen, musicians and athletes — and making a difference in their industry.

Through "engaging with those who share his love and passion for the craft," Momoa will explore "not just their unique trade or skill, but a deeper way of seeing the world through their eyes," according to a release from Discovery. "It is a journey of intention — an endless quest with purpose and celebrating those who make a difference in the world around them."

In addition to starring on the show, Momoa will serve as an executive producer alongside Brian Andrew Mendoza for production company On the Roam. Howard Swartz, Joseph Boyle, and Kyle Wheeler are executive producers for Discovery.

"We are so thrilled to welcome Jason to the Discovery family! He brings such fresh curiosity and has a magnetic pull to those who've become masters of their craft," Nancy Daniels, Chief Brand Officer, Discovery & Factual, said in a statement.

"This is a series about finding your personal inspiration through exploration and immersing yourself in other people's passions and processes. I'm incredibly excited for viewers to follow Jason's quest and learn with him along the way," she continued.