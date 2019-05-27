Jason Momoa Shares TBT from Game of Thrones Filming: 'We Were Too Broke to Go Home'

Jason Momoa is feeling nostalgic about his role as Khal Drogo.

Momoa, 39, shared an Instagram from his time on HBO hit Game of Thrones, and the actor seems to be in the feels all these years later since playing the Dothraki leader and husband of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

“So homesick,” the caption began, with a photo of the Aquaman actor smiling in the back of a U-Haul van.

“Looking through my phone I found this,” he continued. “Off the road some quiet parking lot in donegal. It was an amazing simple moment with my best friend @captainriff While filming GOT we had a lil break We were to broke to fly home so we rented a panel van aka UHAUL in Belfast and drove around beautiful amazing IRELAND searching for the greatest pint of Guinness.”

Momoa’s “best friend” — who he credited for the photo — is Brian Andrew Mendoza, who runs the production company, Pride of Gypsies, alongside Momoa.

“Turns out it’s perfect everywhere,” the actor continued in his post. “So many wonderful people and stories I treasure those times It was the simplest moments I remember the most. I still miss my family. Been a long road and I feel like I’m just getting started. On the roam Needs to go home. Ps ill ask Brian for more pics he’s got the gold. Aloha j.”

Although Momoa only starred in the first season of the HBO hit, he has consistently shared memories from his experience on the show, as well as supporting the series and its cast.

Along with making an appearance at the Game of Thrones premiere last month, the Dothraki leader stood by his Khaleesi when he posted an Instagram comment showing support for costar Clarke, whose character took a dark turn to cap off the series.

“Baby that episode killed me,” Momoa commented on Clarke’s post, referencing her character’s death at the hands of deception. In two subsequent comments, he added a series of heart-eye emojis and told her he loved her.

“I love you madly,” the Aquaman star wrote.

Since his role as Khal Drogo, Momoa has transitioned to the big screen, joining the superhero universe as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, a role that garnered him praise from the 2018 Aquaman film.

Momoa will continue his role in the DC Universe, as well as return to television for an upcoming Apple TV+ series See, where he will star alongside Alfre Woodard.