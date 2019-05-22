Jason Momoa Sends Emilia Clarke ‘Love’ After Game of Thrones Finale: ‘Baby That Episode Killed Me’

Warning: Spoilers ahead for the finale of Game of Thrones.

Khal is sticking up for his Khaleesi.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Just a few days after the controversial Game of Thrones finale left fans divided, Jason Momoa used Instagram to send his season 1 costar, Emilia Clarke, some love and support.

“Baby that episode killed me,” Momoa commented on Clarke’s post, referencing her character’s death at the hands of deception. In two subsequent comments, he added a series of heart-eye emojis and told her he loved her.

RELATED: Emilia Clarke Prepared for her Game of Thrones Finale Speech by Watching Videos of Hitler

“I love you madly,” the Aquaman star wrote.

Momoa previously starred as the Dothraki leader Khal Drogo in the hit HBO series. His character was married to Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen in the early episodes of the first season, and the pair ruled over the Dothraki tribe together until he was killed at the end of season 1 — leaving Daenerys to turn her gaze toward the Iron Throne.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AFI

Sunday night’s highly anticipated finale didn’t go over well with many fans, some even signing a petition to have the entire season remade. While most stars have stayed quiet about the harsh criticism, a few have voiced their distaste for the lack of respect they feel fans are showing.

Emilia Clarke Instagram

RELATED: Elizabeth Warren & Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Slam Game of Thrones Finale: ‘Written by Men!’

“People always have an idea in their heads of how they want a show to finish, and so when it doesn’t go to their liking, they start to speak up about it and rebel,” Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark, told The New York Times about her thoughts of the criticism.

“All of these petitions and things like that — I think it’s disrespectful to the crew, and the writers, and the filmmakers who have worked tirelessly over 10 years, and for 11 months shooting the last season,” the actress continued. “Like 50-something night shoots. So many people worked so, so hard on it, and for people to just rubbish it because it’s not what they want to see is just disrespectful.”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Another star who has shown the Game of Thrones cast some support is Jason Alexander, who played George Costanza on Seinfeld — another show with a series finale didn’t go over well with fans. He comforted the cast on Twitter following the finale.

“Dear #GOT company, I know a little something about finales and disappointed fans,” he wrote. “My advice: live in joy that you are part of something that moves people so. You were all magnificent. My family and I loved it all. Thanks.”