Jason Momoa is set to star in Chief of War, a upcoming Apple TV+ series which he is also writing and executive producing

Jason Momoa Says New Show Is His Own ' Braveheart or Last of the Mohicans '

Jason Momoa is teasing his latest project, which he says could be his very own Braveheart.

The actor, 42, is set to star in Chief of War, an upcoming TV show about "the epic and unprecedented telling of the unification and colonization of Hawaii from an indigenous point of view," per Deadline.

Momoa shared more details about the series, which marks his first time writing for TV, to PEOPLE at the premiere of Ambulance in Los Angeles on Monday. Momoa said the project has been "20 years in the making."

"My partner and I, Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, are co-creators. [The show is] written by two Hawaiians, all eight [episodes] and then we hired Doug Jung who's our showrunner and he's amazing," he told PEOPLE.

Momoa says he is partnering with the same producers who created his series See at Apple TV+, where Chief of War will also premiere. Momoa starred in See as warrior Baba Voss.

The Aquaman star added that he is "going to Hawaii soon" for the series, but stayed mum about additional details, explaining, "I can't release the directors or cast."

He promised a must-see series, calling Chief of War "my Braveheart or Last of the Mohicans."

"It's been a dream come true," he said. "And finally, my name is big enough to be able to get people interested to watch those kinds of stories. We have tons of beautiful stories and I'm very excited to go home and tell them."

Chief of War is set in the "late 1700s, the 18th century, right when the white man showed up," Momoa said.

He stressed the importance of understanding Hawaiian history and culture, telling PEOPLE, "for so-called America, well, you should know some of these stories."

"This is everything I have," he said of Chief of War. "I'm writing, producing, acting, and directing. Everything's in it. It's my whole heart, going back to my people."

Momoa is keeping busy with plenty of projects in addition to Chief of War. The actor recently starred in Dune and the TV series Peacemaker.

Next up, he's set to appear in the adventure-comedy Slumberland, Western The Last Manhunt and Fast & Furious 10. Momoa will also reprise his role as Aquaman in the latest film in the superhero franchise, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.