Jason Momoa Rips His Shirt Open in Surprise Saturday Night Live Appearance with Chance the Rapper

Jason Momoa showed off some skin in his surprise Saturday Night Live appearance over the weekend.

During a skit where host Chance the Rapper‘s played a judge who hands out verdicts based on first impressions, the See star shocked viewers when he entered the courtroom wearing an animal print fur coat as Apollo Ben, who was facing charges for stealing cash.

“Now listen your hombre, I see the way you are looking at me right now, and I know what you’re thinking,” Momoa, 40, said to the rapper as the audience laughed.

“That you bang old ladies and then steal their money?” Chance, 26, questioned him as Judge Barry.

“That may be so,” the actor responded. “But I’m not some dumb J.Lo. I’m also a certified paraplegic, legal. So I understand the law.”

Kate McKinnon‘s elderly character Gladys Feldman opposed Momoa’s statement, saying, “Your honor this man is a thief!”

“Excuse me!” Momoa responded. “She stole from me first!”

When Chance’s Judge Barry asked him what Feldman stole, he told him, “My heart.”

“You know what, you gave me the biggest and best O’s of my life, but I still want my money. And my chandelier earrings, they have been in my family for generations,” McKinnon’s character said.

Judge Barry questioned Momoa’s Ben if he had her earrings, which led to the actor ripping off his shirt to prove the truth. “Wait, these?” he said as he revealed that his earrings were pierced onto his nipples. “They were a gift.”

Judge Barry instantly declared Momoa’s character guilty for his crime as the skit came to an end.

The actor shared a series of photos and videos to Instagram from his appearance on the NBC sketch comedy series on Saturday night.

“I LOVE @nbcsnlwatch tonight @chancetherapper is amazing. Love u cast and crew forever so stoked to be invited back. Aloha j,” he wrote in his first post, which multiple shirtless shots and selfies with Chance and other cast members.

He shared additional footage in a second post, writing, “As good as it gets for me. @nbcsnl The greatest show on earth I will always be a fan love to the amazing crew and cast I’m so grateful. Aloha j.”

Momoa made his hosting debut on SNL during season 44 in December. He was joined by musical guest Mumford & Sons and Robert De Niro, who portrayed Robert Mueller in a skit, made a surprise cameo.

Four weeks into season 45, Woody Harrelson, Fleabag’s Phoebe-Waller Bridge, Stranger Things’ David Harbour, and Chance have taken on hosting duties, with musical guests including Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, and Camila Cabello.

Kristen Stewart is hosting next week’s episode with Coldplay as the musical guest. On Nov. 16, Harry Styles will perform double duty as both host and singer.

Eddie Murphy has also been confirmed to host the Dec. 21 episode.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.