Jason Momoa Jokes He's Hiding Baywatch Gig From His Kids: 'We Don't Say the B Word'

Jason Momoa is setting boundaries on what his kids are allowed to watch.

During a Saturday appearance on the Australian radio show Fitzy and Wippa, the 42-year-old actor revealed which of his onscreen roles are currently off limits to his children. The Aquaman star shares daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 12½, with wife Lisa Bonet.

Acknowledging that while his two kids are his "biggest fans," Momoa said he's not ready for them to see some of his previous work just yet.

"They're gonna see a lot of things that Papa's been doing," he said of his upcoming films Sweet Girl and Dune. "The earlier things in my career, you can't see that. But you can see the new things."

Jason Momoa Credit: Fremantle Media/Shutterstock

Radio host Wippa then asked the Hawaiian-born actor what his kids thought of his role on Baywatch: Hawaii. Momoa starred on the television series from 1999 to 2001, playing lifeguard Jason Ioane. The actor, then 20, looks unrecognizable in old photos from the show, featuring short hair and tattoo-less body.

"We don't say the B word at home. We hide all of that mate! Never happened mate!" Momoa joked, referencing Baywatch. "We don't talk about those words, the B word didn't happen."

Jason Momoa, Jason Brooks, Michael Bergin Credit: Fremantle Media/Shutterstock

For now, Game of Thrones is also banned for his kids in his house, the actor added.

"They're not going to watch Game of Thrones either, even though it's fantastic," Momoa said. "But you know, there's stuff that you just... they can't watch Conan [the Barbarian]. So right now, superheroes and on, we're good," he continued, adding that the whole family is excited for Aquaman 2, currently slated for a December 2022 release.

The doting dad recently voiced hopes that his children won't follow in the Hollywood footsteps he and Bonet, 53, share. Earlier this month, he told Entertainment Tonight that he wants Lola and Nakoa-Wolf to pursue careers outside of acting.

"Aw man, one of them wants to do it and I'm not a fan," Momoa said of his kids. "I don't want them to."

"I don't know. I'll try my damnedest to keep 'em out of it," he added. "I love storytelling, I love theatrical things, I like directing and filmmaking, but I just want them to, you know, really to go for other things."

The star said he'll try his hardest to dissuade his children from pursuing acting, as he and his wife know firsthand what a difficult business it can be.