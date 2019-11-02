Jason Momoa Had a Bear Eat an Oreo Out of His Mouth Before Their Fight Scene for Apple TV+'s See

Jason Momoa will do anything for his art — including getting up close and personal with a nine-foot Kodiak grizzly bear.

Speaking on Apple Music’s Beats 1 show, Momoa explained that to prepare for a fight scene in Episode 2 of Apple TV+’s new series See, he had his furry foe eat an Oreo cookie straight out of his own mouth.

“I had to train to fight a grizzly bear. You’re going to watch it. It was a Kodiak bear. It stood nine-foot tall,” the 40-year-old actor said, to host Julie Adenuga’s disbelief. “You have to get it slowly close to you, and be able to interact with it.”

The Aquaman star further explained that while some fans might compare his bear fight with Leonardo DiCaprio‘s famous scene from the Revenant, he fought a real bear without the help of CGI.

Momoa promised that once the series was released, he’d give fans proof of his kiss with the bear on social media: “Once the episode comes out, I’ll put it on my Instagram, when I put a cookie in my mouth. And then he eats it up.”

“You see my face with the little cookie, and then this massive head comes into the frame and takes [it] out of my mouth, which is like — Why was Jason Momoa‘s face eaten off? Cause he tried to feed a bear with a cookie.”

Momoa fulfilled his promise, and shared a video of the encounter on his Instagram on Friday.

In the clip, Momoa can be seen in costume placing an Oreo (it appears to be a blonde one) into his mouth, and then kneeling down right in front of the bear’s face.

Someone off camera can be heard saying, “We have to make this quick” — and the big bear snatches the cookie out of Momoa’s mouth right on cue.

After the slobbery snack exchange, the Game of Thrones star stands up and wipes his mouth, laughing.

“The things we do for our ART. SEE. Is out. Please watch on Apple TV+,” he wrote in the caption. “The bear needs to know your scent. So here’s my cookie kisses big guy. Love you tag. Aloha Baba Voss.”

Momoa’s character is Baba Voss, a leader in a futuristic community in which everyone is blind. Alfre Woodard and Sylvia Hoeks also star.

See is now streaming on Apple TV+.