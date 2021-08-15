Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke Get Together for Game of Thrones Reunion: 'You Are Wonderful'

The dynamic duo posed for a series of adorable photos while celebrating GoT co-creator David Benioff's birthday a month early

Reunited — and it feels so good!

Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke had a mini Game of Thrones reunion Saturday night while out celebrating the (early) birthday of the show's co-creator David Benioff. Both actors shared smiling shots with each other on Instagram.

"When your sun and stars rolls into town you check that he can still bench press a Khaleesi. #💪🏻 #😘," Clarke, 34, captioned a photo showing her beaming in the arms of Momoa, 42.

"MOON OF MY LIFE. you are wonderful love u forever @emilia_clarke #smilelyeyes," Momoa captioned a series of photos from the outing, including a trio of sweet snapshots with Clarke.

In one image, the Aquaman actor wore a sailor's cap while Clarke sat perched on his left leg. He took the hat off for the other two pics, one of which was a close-up of the two with one arm wrapped around the other.

On GoT — which aired for eight seasons between 2011 and 2019 — Momoa played Khal Drogo, the controversial counterpart to Daenerys Targaryen, played by Clarke.

Shortly before the series finale aired in May 2019, Clarke bid her character a fond farewell with an emotional Instagram post highlighting how Daenerys helped mold her as a person.

"Game of Thrones has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being," she captioned a carousel of photos commemorating her experience on the show, adding that she wished her "darling dad" was able to see "how far we've flown."

Though that chapter of her career had "taken up the whole of my adult life," Clarke said that playing Daenerys made her heart whole.

"I've sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice," she wrote in the caption.