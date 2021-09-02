Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke's Sweetest Friendship Photos

In November 2017, Momoa flew to Belfast to hang with the GoT cast (sparking rumors that he might be returning to the show in the process) and got some quality time in with Clarke.

Graham Norton asked the actor of his reunion, "Fans must go crazy when they see the two of you together?" To which Momoa responded, "I go crazy when I see her!"

Clarke shared on Instagram of the reunion, "When life is so good that your sun and stars is in your city...you lose your eyes and gain 5 grins (and gins) where until now they'd only been one... (*grins-there's always more gins.)

The actress added, "YOU ALWAYS MOTHER OF DRAGONS MAIN MAN."

