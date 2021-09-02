Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke's Sweetest Friendship Photos
The Game of Thrones (sun and) stars took their onscreen relationship and turned it into an epic, offscreen friendship
Moon of My Life, My Sun and Stars
In April 2011, Game of Thrones premiered, with Emilia Clarke playing Daenerys Targaryen and Jason Momoa playing Khal Drogo. The beginning of their onscreen relationship was a traumatic one, with Clarke's character being sold to Momoa's for 10,000 Dothraki soldiers, but still, as Daenerys coped with her reality and a relationship between the two grew, Khal Drogo's death at the end of season one was devastating to viewers.
As for Clarke and Momoa, the onscreen couple became the sweetest offscreen pals.
First Meeting
Clarke told Rolling Stone about the first time she met Momoa in "a hotel lobby in Belfast," saying that she had arrived and was exhausted when, "from the other side of the hotel lobby I hear, 'Wifey!' and this huge Hawaiian man comes bounding over to me, picks me up and genuinely gets me in a rugby tackle to the floor. It was only when he picked me back up and dusted me off that I was like, 'Who are you?'"
An epic first meeting for an epic friendship!
Cast Hang Out
In June 2014, Momoa posted a photo celebrating the wrap of season 4 with his costars — including Clarke — captioning the post, "Amazing finale Greatest show in the world. So proud love ya j."
Lots of Laughs
In Oct. 2015, Emilia referred to one of the series' famous lines, captioning a photo of the pair reunited in Paris, "Well I guess the sun rises in the west and sets in the east then, huh?" She added, "Paris fashion week just kicked off," and threw in the hashtags, "momoaloveforlifebaby, #nomorebeerleftinparis and #bestdresseddothraki."
Hats Off
From the same evening, Momoa posted sweet photos of his former costar, joking, "Really sorry I trusted u Thanks for killing me. I'd do it again though."
Selfie Time
Momoa captioned another selfie of the pair, "Goofballs @emilia_clarke my khalessi." He added, "What a woman."
Big Smiles
In November 2017, Momoa flew to Belfast to hang with the GoT cast (sparking rumors that he might be returning to the show in the process) and got some quality time in with Clarke.
Graham Norton asked the actor of his reunion, "Fans must go crazy when they see the two of you together?" To which Momoa responded, "I go crazy when I see her!"
Clarke shared on Instagram of the reunion, "When life is so good that your sun and stars is in your city...you lose your eyes and gain 5 grins (and gins) where until now they'd only been one... (*grins-there's always more gins.)
The actress added, "YOU ALWAYS MOTHER OF DRAGONS MAIN MAN."
Awwwwww. #FriendshipGoals.
Giggly Group
Momoa shared another photo of the pair reuniting, captioning a cuddly snap, "Crazy mad insane LOVE for this queen it's truly like bubbles of giggles are in our bellies when we are together. It's a shame we don't get to see each other as much as we would like but when we do i feel like a f-----g KHAL. He concluded with "love u @emilia_clarke always forever" and added in Dothraki, "Yer Jalan Atthirari Anni," which of course means "moon of my life."
Total Fanboy
Even Momoa has "to fanboy out sometimes" at the incredibly cool celebs he gets to spend time with. On a photo with Gal Gadot (who plays Wonder Woman) and Clarke, he wrote, "I'm so honored to know these two amazing women queens goddesses @gal_gadot @emilia_clarke Wonder Woman aka amazing mother warrior aka saves my ass all the time in [Justice League] And Khalessi aka mother of F-----g dragons aka my boo aka moon of my life" adding the hashtag, "#icantbelievetheyloveme."
You Raise Me Up
Momoa gave Clarke a lift in June 2018 at a press event where Clarke joked, "FYI...This is the closest you'll ever get to me attempting 'that lift' from Dirty Dancing."
She wrote of the photo op, "Yes, my man is sitting. Yes, there's no lake. And yes, I have no idea I'm NOT being raised above his head." Adding, "(I'd like to take a moment to thank alcohol for giving me courage to attempt this. Ever.)"
Watch the Throne
At the same event, the pair posed together on the Iron Throne, with Momoa saying of the Clarke, "Every time I leave you my face hurts from smiling too much. I f-----g love you forever."
Set Visit
In May 2019, Momoa stopped by the Game of Thrones set to hang out with his former cast mates. In the photo's caption, Clarke alluded to the infamous editing mishap in the show's final season where a coffee cup could be seen in a shot, saying, "Did I just stumble upon the truth here?! The cup bearer does not drinketh the Starbucks tea ..." She added of Momoa's presence, "Oh and this ain't a spoiler just a lost wanderer coming home for a mid filming cuppa." She added, "@prideofgypsies you so fire you make my hair turn blue."
Birthday Wishes
In July 2019, Clarke shared birthday wishes for her pal on Instagram, writing, "With you I feel 2 feet small," and saying, "HAPPY FREAKING BIRTHDAY BABY! An oversized bath tub of happiness for another year of you."
In one photo the pair embraces, and in another, Clarke lays in a giant bathtub, hashtagging, "#finallyabathbigenoughtobatheadragon."
In the Navy
In October 2019, Clarke reunited with both of the GoT love interests when she met up with Momoa and Kit Harington (who played Jon Snow). She joked on Instagram, "Reunions never looked this hairy."
Guest Appearances
In October 2019, the pair both appeared on The Graham Norton Show, where Momoa shared that he sees Emilia every time he goes to England. Please invite us next time, okay?!
Oscar-winning Friendship
The pair enjoyed a reunion at the 2019 Oscars, with Momoa sharing photos of the pair all dolled up to Instagram. "So proud of you @emilia_clarke," Momoa wrote. "I love you with all my heart."
Queens Only
Momoa also posted a photo with wife Lisa Bonet and Clarke at the awards, captioning the photo of the trio, "Me and my QUEENS."
That's a Wrap
When the series ended in April 2019, Momoa posted a series of photos from the wrap party, captioning the photos, "I F----N LOVE GAME OF THRONES. I am beyond honoured to be apart of this show and am so very proud of all the friends I have met and still continue to keep a tight bond. It's rare."
He then thanks co-creators David Benioff and Dan Weiss for "chance on me and in turn getting me to where I am now," adding, "Forever DROGO #gameon."
Don't think he forgot to shout out Clarke in his post! He concluded, "#mykhaleesi love u @emilia_clarke."
Captain's Chair
In August 2021, the pair delighted fans with another reunion at GoT co-creator David Benioff's birthday party. Momoa captioned a series of photos with Clarke, "MOON OF MY LIFE. you are wonderful love u forever @emilia_clarke #smilelyeyes" before wishing Benioff a happy birthday.
Can He Bench Press a Khaleesi?
Clarke posted a photo from the same evening of Momoa holding her in his arms, "When your sun and stars rolls into town you check that he can still bench press a Khaleesi."
Clarke, who added the hashtags, "#drinkingwithdrogoimamazedwesurvived #theboysarebackintown and #likeheneverleft" to her post, told PEOPLE of the outing, "Oh God, it was beautiful. When Jay's in town, you know it's going down."
"He walks into the room and you're just like, 'My man,'" Clarke continued of her pal. "It's almost like a test, every time he sees [me] he's like, 'Can I still throw you around the room? Yeah I can.'"
She added that Momoa got the group "as drunk as humanly possible."