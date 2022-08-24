Jason Momoa Calls His Role in 'See' a 'Great Gift of Character': 'I Really Like Playing Baba'

"The really big challenge is saying bye to the guy," the Aquaman star tells PEOPLE exclusively at the final season premiere of Apple TV's See on Tuesday

Published on August 24, 2022 09:27 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 23: Jason Momoa attends Apple TV+ Original Series "See" Season 3 Los Angeles Premiere at DGA Theater Complex on August 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Jason Momoa could not be more thrilled with his role in See.

While speaking to PEOPLE at the show's final season premiere on Tuesday, the Aquaman star gushed over his character Baba Voss in the beloved Apple TV+ series.

The show is set hundreds of years after humankind has lost the ability to see. Baba, a warrior and the leader of the Alkenny Tribe, is responsible for protecting his children — who were born with the mythic ability to see — from those who wish to destroy them.

"The really big challenge is saying bye to the guy," Momoa, 43, tells PEOPLE of his character. "I really like playing Baba, so you work so hard to get where you are in your career, and then you get a gift of a great character, then you have to say goodbye."

"You do it well, and then you have to say goodbye to him," he continues. "It was a really fun series. I hope everyone likes it. It was nice to be able to cap it off in that way instead of something just ending."

Steve Wilkie/Apple TV+

Season 3 takes place almost a year since Voss defeated his nemesis brother Edo and bid farewell to his family to live remotely in the forest.

"But when a Trivantian scientist develops a new and devastating form of sighted weaponry that threatens the future of humanity, Baba returns to Paya in order to protect his tribe once more," read a logline from Apple TV+.

When discussing the nature of his role as a protective father and leader, Momoa tells PEOPLE the inspiration behind his character comes "from my own mind."

"It's just what I would want to do, what I would want to do if I was in this world, protecting my babies," he says. "It's just within these perimeters and these rules of the world that I'm playing in."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 23: (C L-R) Michael Raymond-James, Jason Momoa, Mainei Kinimaka, and cast and crew attend Apple TV+ original series "See" season 3 Los Angeles premiere at DGA Theater Complex on August 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)
Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

In addition to Momoa, the action-packed series also star Hera Hilmer, Sylvia Hoeks, Christian Camargo, Nesta Cooper, Tom Mison, Olivia Cheng, Michael Raymond-James, David Hewlett, Eden Epstein, and Trieste Kelly Dunn, among a few others.

As for his hope for fans, Momoa says, "I want them to watch [season] one, two, and three."

"I want them to go on the journey," he adds. "Sit back and enjoy."

Season 3 of See will be available to stream on Apple TV+ on Friday, Aug. 26.

