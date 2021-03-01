Jason Kennedy Leaving E! After 16 Years: 'I've Had the Time of My Life'

Jason Kennedy is saying goodbye to E!.

The longtime host and red carpet correspondent, 39, announced his exit from the network on Monday, saying he is looking forward to exploring "new opportunities."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I don't think it's possible to sum up 16 amazing years. I've had the time of my life at E!," Kennedy wrote on Instagram. "Most recently, I loved being the host of In the Room, but COVID made it impossible to capture interviews with celebrities in a more personal setting, so I've decided to pursue new opportunities."

"I'm leaving with a grateful and full heart thinking about my experience, and the lifelong friendships I've made along the way," he continued. "I have a slate of exciting projects that I've been working hard on and I can't wait to share with you soon. Thank you for all your support over the years, love you guys!"

Kennedy has long been a staple at E!, having begun his career at the network in 2005 as a weekend anchor and reporter. He eventually became co-host of E! News alongside Giuliana Rancic. He also hosted Live from the Red Carpet shows at award ceremonies.

Image zoom Jason Kennedy/Instagram

Rancic, 46, said it was a "gift" to host alongside Kennedy these past 16 years.

"But even more than that...what a gift it's been to have you as a best friend and little brother," she commented on his Instagram post. "I've loved (and laughed) every second of hosting alongside you all these years. Can't wait for all the beauty and excitement you have planned for us. In the meantime, call you for the fifth time today in ten? Forever family."

The news comes after the network canceled its New York-based entertainment shows, E! News, Pop of the Morning and In the Room, over the summer.

While he did not specify what upcoming projects he's working on, Kennedy and his wife Lauren Scruggs recently announced that they were beginning their "IVF journey." The couple wed in December 2014 and have been open about their struggles with starting a family in the past.

"Well, it's day 1 of our IVF journey. I'm very excited," Kennedy said in a January Instagram video. "If you don't know what IVF means, it means in vitro fertilization. It's where they take the egg and the sperm and they do a little dance. Could have twins. Could have more than twins. Could have one. Might not even have one. It's a whole thing."

"But it's going to be a good process no matter what, we're committed to believing that," he continued. "So thank you for being on this journey with us."