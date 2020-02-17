Recess Voice Actor Jason Davis Dies at 35

Image zoom Jason Davis Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jason Davis has died at the age of 35.

Multiple outlets, including Deadline, report that the actor — perhaps best known for voicing Recess‘ Mikey Blumberg during the animated series’ six-season run in the late 1990s and early 2000s — died in Los Angeles on Sunday.

In a statement to publications including The Hollywood Reporter and Variety, Davis’ mother Nancy said she was “heartbroken to share the saddest news of my life that my son Jason Davis passed away.”

“Jason had a true heart of gold with such a zest for life. He was such a caring soul to everybody who ever knew him. He loved his friends and his family above all else,” she added. “We ask for privacy as we take time to grieve this most devastating loss.”

Davis’ cause of death is unknown at this time.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Recess' Mikey Blumberg, voiced by Jason Davis Walt Disney Television/Courtesy Everett Collection

RELATED: Disney’s Recess Celebrates 15th Anniversary

Davis was part of an ensemble cast on Recess, a kids’-focused animated series that ran on ABC from 1997 to 2001.

He had been acting for over 25 years, beginning his career by appearing on Dave’s World as Marco in 1994 and with a three-episode stint on Roseanne from 1993 to 1995. He also played Dwight Jefferson in three episodes of 7th Heaven in 1997.

Other roles Davis took on over the years were in films like Beverly Hills Ninja, Mafia! and Rush Hour. As an adult, he appeared onscreen a few times, including in the series Surface and He Don’t Got Game. Prior to his death, he was working on a series title The Two Jasons, reports Variety.

Image zoom Jason Davis Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

RELATED VIDEO: Christine Cavanaugh, the Voice Behind the Rugrats‘ Chuckie, Dead At 51

During the 2010 to 2011 season, Davis appeared on Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew. According to his IMDb profile, he went on to co-found the organization Cure Addiction Now, “which helps fund research for people suffering from substance abuse.”

Davis was the grandson of the late Marvin Davis, a former chair of Davis Petroleum who also previously owned 20th Century Fox, and Barbara Davis, a philanthropist and billionaire.

He is survived by his mother Nancy; two brothers, Alexander and Brandon; and two half-sisters, Mariella and Isabella Rickel, from his mother’s second marriage.