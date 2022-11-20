Jason David Frank's 'Power Rangers' Costar Walter Jones Pays Tribute After His Death at 49: 'Rest in Power'

Jason "was one of the biggest pranksters on" Power Rangers, with "a wild sense of humor," says costar Walter Emanuel Jones

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

Published on November 20, 2022 01:04 PM
WESTWOOD, CA - MARCH 22: Original Power Rangers Austin St. John, Walter Jones, Jason David Frank and David Yost at the Premiere Of Lionsgate's "Power Rangers" held on March 22, 2017 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)
From left: Austin St. John, Walter Emanuel Jones, Jason David Frank and David Yost. Photo: Albert L. Ortega/Getty

The love for Jason David Frank is pouring in after news of the Power Rangers alum's death at age 49.

Frank's former Mighty Morphin Power Rangers costar Walter Emanuel Jones tells PEOPLE in a statement that Frank "was an inspiration to so many people" and "his presence will be dearly missed."

"It's so sad to lose another member of our Ranger family," adds Jones, who played Zack Taylor, the Black Ranger, opposite Frank's Tommy Oliver, the Green/White Ranger, on the original series that launched in 1993. (His death comes 21 years after that of costar Thuy Trang, who died in 2001 from injuries sustained in a car accident. She was 27.)

"Jason was one of the biggest pranksters on the show," Jones, 51, continues in his statement to PEOPLE. "He had a wild sense of humor. We had our share of ups and downs, but I stayed consistent about being an ear if he needed one."

He concludes, "My prayers go out to his family and all that will miss him. May he rest in Power."

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Saban/Toei/Kobal/Shutterstock (5872710d) Steve Cardenas, Jason David Frank, Amy Jo Johnson, David Yost Mighty Morphin Power Rangers The Movie - 1995 Director: Bryan Spicer Saban/Toei USA Film Portrait Family
Jason David Frank in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie (1995). Saban/Toei/Kobal/Shutterstock

Jones also shared a photo to Instagram of himself and Frank with their fellow original Power Rangers, Austin St. John and David Yost.

"Can't believe it ... RIP Jason David Frank🙏🏾, " Jones began his caption. "My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family. #jasondavidfrank #jdf #walterejones #greenranger #whiteranger #mmpr #maythepowerprotectyou #tommy."

Blake Foster, who appeared alongside Frank in 1997's Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie, shared a series of photos featuring himself and the late star, including during Foster's childhood.

"Can't believe this … Cried all night. Heartbroken yet again. Lost my hero, our leader, my friend and an icon. Life really sucks man 😞💔 #RIPJDF #WhiteRangerForever," wrote Foster, 37.

A representative for Frank, who also had a career as a mixed martial artist, confirmed his death to PEOPLE in a statement Sunday.

"Unfortunately, it is true," the rep said. "Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being."

"He loved his family, friends and fans very much," the rep added. "He will be truly missed."

The cause of death was not immediately clear. Frank is survived by his four children — sons Hunter and Jacob, and daughters Skye and Jenna.

HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 13: Actor Jason David Frank arrives at Funimation Films' Premiere of "Dragon Ball Super: Broly" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on December 13, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
