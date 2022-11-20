Jason David Frank, Original 'Power Rangers' Star, Dead at 49: 'A Wonderful Human Being'

Jason David Frank was best known as Tommy Oliver from the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers franchise, which ran from 1993 to 1996

By
Published on November 20, 2022 12:38 PM
HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 13: Actor Jason David Frank arrives at Funimation Films' Premiere of "Dragon Ball Super: Broly" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on December 13, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
Photo: Amanda Edwards/Getty

Jason David Frank, an actor who starred as the green Power Ranger in the hit 1990s television series, has died. He was 49.

"Unfortunately, it is true," a representative for Frank tells PEOPLE. "Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being."

"He loved his family, friends and fans very much," the rep added. "He will be truly missed."

A cause of death was not immediately clear. Frank is survived by his four children — sons Hunter and Jacob, plus daughters Skye and Jenna.

His death comes 21 years after that of costar Thuy Trang, who died in 2001 from injuries sustained in a car accident.

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Saban/Toei/Kobal/Shutterstock (5872710d) Steve Cardenas, Jason David Frank, Amy Jo Johnson, David Yost Mighty Morphin Power Rangers The Movie - 1995 Director: Bryan Spicer Saban/Toei USA Film Portrait Family
Jason David Frank in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie (1995). Saban/Toei/Kobal/Shutterstock

Frank was best known as Tommy Oliver from the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers franchise, which ran from 1993 to 1996.

The actor — who was also a mixed martial artist — similarly starred in other Power Rangers projects, including Power Rangers Zeo, Turbo and Dino Thunder.

Other acting credits for the late star include the 1990s series Sweet Valley High, an episode of Family Matters and an episode of We Bare Bears.

Per his IMDB page, Frank was in the midst of filming Legend of the White Dragon as Erik Reed / White Dragon before his death.

WESTWOOD, CA - MARCH 22: Original Power Rangers Austin St. John, Walter Jones, Jason David Frank and David Yost at the Premiere Of Lionsgate's "Power Rangers" held on March 22, 2017 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)
From left: Austin St. John, Walter Emanuel Jones, Jason David Frank and David Yost. Albert L. Ortega/Getty

Frank's Power Rangers costar, Walter E. Jones, remembered his friend in a social media post Sunday, writing, "Can't believe it…. RIP Jason David Frank🙏🏾. My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family."

In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, Jones, 51, said: "He was an inspiration to so many people. His presence will be dearly missed. It's so sad to lose another member of our Ranger family."

He added, "Jason was one of the biggest pranksters on the show. He had a wild sense of humor. We had our share of ups and downs, but I stayed consistent about being an ear if he needed one. My prayers go out to his family and all that will miss him. May he rest in Power."

