Jason Biggs Says Turning Down Starring Role in How I Met Your Mother Is His 'Biggest Regret'

Jason Biggs has revealed that he was offered the starring role in CBS comedy How I Met Your Mother — and that turning down the gig is his "biggest regret."

The American Pie actor, 42, appeared on SiriusXM's The Covino & Rich Show and shared that he would take the role if he could go back.

"I was offered the role. Yes," Biggs said. "I was offered the role and it's probably my biggest regret, you know, on passing. I think I was in a phase of, at the time — it sounds so obnoxious to say right now – but at the time it was like, 'Okay, do I want to do TV?' I don't know that I was quite ready to go that route."

"Big picture, I have no regrets. Right? I'm very lucky, very fortunate. I'm still here. That's number one," he continued. "But yeah, if I had to pick out something I wish I had done differently, I would've taken that gig for sure. Absolutely."

Actor Josh Radnor ended up taking on the lead role of Ted Mosby in HIMYM. The beloved series ran from 2005 through 2014 and also starred Alyson Hannigan (Lily Aldrin), Jason Segel (Marshall Eriksen), Neil Patrick Harris (Barney Stinson), Cobie Smulders (Robin Scherbatsky) and Cristin Milioti (Tracy McConnell).

Though Biggs didn't take the role, he still has some connection to the sitcom in Hannigan, his American Pie costar. When asked if she ever gave him a hard time about passing on the HIMYM role, Biggs said it never came up.

"We've never really talked about it," he said on The Covino & Rich Show. "I don't know that she knows actually. Yeah, I don't know if she knows."