Jason Biggs Reveals He's 1 Year Sober Following an 'Obsession with Booze and Drugs'

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty
Natalie Stone
October 11, 2018 04:25 PM

Jason Biggs is celebrating his sobriety — and opening up about his past drug and alcohol addiction.

The 40-year-old Orange Is the New Black actor revealed Thursday in an Instagram post that he is one-year sober, which comes five years after his first attempt to get clean.

“I first tried to get sober over 5 years ago, when the weight of my obsession with booze and drugs became too heavy for me to handle,” he captioned a photo of a silver coin that reads, “To thine own self be true” and has the engraved words “unity, service, recovery.” 

Although he’s achieved one year of sobriety, Biggs admitted that it’s been a battle: “Turns out this s— is hard.”

“After some fits and starts, I’ve managed to put together one year of sobriety,” Biggs said. “I’m as proud of it as anything in my life.”

The actor concluded by encouraging those who are also battling addiction to not give up.

“If you’re struggling, know there’s help,” the star wrote. “Don’t be ashamed. We can do this. 💪🙏.”

And Biggs isn’t the only one celebrating. Wife Jenny Mollen shared her own sweet post on Instagram. honoring her husband’s milestone.

“So proud of my husband today,” the actress captioned a photo of Biggs giving her a kiss on the cheek. “Congrats baby. I know how hard you work.”

“I see you. I love you,” continued Mollen, 39. “Thank you for your fight. 🍣🍣🍣🍣 (the sushi is us btw).”

RELATED: Jenny Mollen Reveals Son Found and Picked Up an ‘Empty Coke Bag’ While at the Park

Earlier this year, the couple, who has been married for a decade, chatted with PEOPLE Now about their children and how their relationship has changed since becoming parents. (They share sons Sid, 4, and Lazlo, 1.)

” ‘At this point in our marriage, the sexiest thing she can do for me is … ‘ ” Mollen read from a card addressed to her husband.

“Oh, take the kids and leave for a couple hours,” Biggs joked without missing a beat.

Mollen agreed, laughing: “Oh God, yeah. I think just leave me alone.”

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.