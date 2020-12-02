Jason Biggs Jokes He's a 'Little Jealous' Eugene Levy Is Dan Levy's 'Real Dad': 'Love You Guys'

Jason Biggs wishes his American Pie dad, Eugene Levy, was also his dad IRL — and he can't help but be jealous of Dan Levy!

On Tuesday, Entertainment Weekly unveiled its slate of 2020 Entertainers of the Year, which included the father-son duo behind the Emmy-winning comedy Schitt's Creek. Dan, 37, shared photos on Instagram from the "dapper" magazine photo shoot with dad Eugene, 73 — prompting Biggs, 42, to express love in the comments section.

"I mean, I know he’s not my real dad, he’s YOUR real dad, but still.. I can’t help but be a little jealous?" Biggs wrote under the post, captured by Comments By Celebs. "Good thing you two are the best comedy/fashion/father-son pairing and deserve every accolade you’re getting. Makes it easier to stomach."

"Love you guys. And love this," added Biggs, who played Eugene's on-screen son in the American Pie movies, starting with the 1999 original.

In the EW Entertainers of the Year profile, Eugene and Dan explained to the outlet what it was like making Schitt's Creek together — and whether they'll collaborate again in the future.

"I always felt, being the senior member with the most experience, I would have to mentor a little bit in both a writing capacity and even possibly a performing capacity. Once I realized I did not have to do that, I could step back and we could go through this as equal partners," said Eugene. "That was the beginning of this thing moving forward like a well-oiled machine."

"On set and during the entire process, I think it was a very professional relationship. It wasn't really like, are the families kind of putting together a show?" he added.

Dan, who recently made his debut in PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive issue, previously told EW in June that when American Pie first came out, people suspected Biggs' character Jim Levenstein was based on his own teen years with his real-life dad.

“It was strange. I wish I was more confident back then because I really would’ve owned it, but I was really insecure and I didn’t like the attention,” he said at the time. “I was dressed to go to the premiere of American Pie and a friend of mine had seen a sneak preview of it and was like, ‘Do not see that with your parents.’ And I backed out.”