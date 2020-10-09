Jason Beghe and Angie Janu tied the knot in 2000 and share two sons: Bix and Bo Bear

Chicago P.D. 's Jason Beghe and Ex Angie Janu Agree to Joint Custody of Sons in New Divorce Judgement

A final judgment has been issued in the divorce of Chicago P.D. star Jason Beghe and actress Angie Janu.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Beghe, 60, and Janu were "restored to the status of single persons" on Sept. 28.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A rep for Beghe did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The former couple — who tied the knot in 2000 and were married for 17 years — will have joint legal custody of their sons: Bix, 17, and Bo Bear, 13.

The exes have agreed to "share in all major decisions concerning the minor children's health, education and welfare including, but without limitation, schooling, religion, medical care [and] enrichment activities," the judgement states.

Beghe and Janu have also been prohibited from making "derogatory nor disparaging remarks about the other or the other party's family members" in the presence of their sons.

Between July 11 and April 30 of each calendar year, Beghe will have custody of Bix and Bo Bear on "alternate weekends from Friday after school until Monday return to school."

Beghe will also have the children from "May 1 through July 10 each calendar year, provided that [Janu] shall be permitted to have the children for one uninterrupted week."

Image zoom Jason Beghe and Angie Janu Shutterstock

As for property, they will be splitting up their bank accounts and Beghe will get their Chicago, Illinois, condo while Janu has been granted their Malibu, California, home.

Commencing Aug. 1, 2019, Beghe was ordered to pay Janu $14,200 per month in child support — $5,320 for Bix and $8,880 for Bo. Beghe was also ordered to pay Janu "$16,700 per month" in spousal support.

Furthermore, "upon monthly child support terminating for Bix, [Beghe]’s spousal support obligation to [Janu] shall increase on the first day of the following calendar month to $20,000 per month," the documents state.

Beghe filed for divorce in 2017, citing irreconcilable differences.