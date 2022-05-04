Jason Bateman Has Begun Rewatching Ozark with His Teenage Daughter: 'This Is a Big Deal'

Ozark just ended its four-season run on Netflix — and star Jason Bateman is already revisiting the series.

During Entertainment Weekly's Around the Table with the show's cast, Bateman revealed that he recently began rewatching the acclaimed drama, but he's doing so alongside his 15-year-old daughter, Francesca.

"Last night and the night before, my 15-year-old daughter and I sat and watched episode 1 and episode 2 of the show," Bateman, 53, explained. "This is a big deal. I haven't seen them for five years, she's never seen the show."

But there's another reason why this is a huge deal for the teenager, in particular. Francesca, whom Bateman shares with longtime wife Amanda Anka, has never seen her father act before.

"She's never seen anything I've ever done because, you know, if you've got kids they usually give it up for everybody except you," he continued. "It's been weird for her to see me on [camera] and I get it, that's not uncommon."

Added Bateman: "For some, reason she finally decided to watch Ozark."

OZARK: (L to R) JASON BATEMAN as MARTY BYRDE, LAURA LINNEY as WENDY BYRDE in episode 310 of OZARK Credit: STEVE DIETL/NETFLIX

Bateman — who also shares 10-year-old daughter Maple with Anka, 53 — played Martin "Marty" Byrde on Ozark.

Premiering in 2017, the series follows financial advisor Marty as he moves his family from the Chicago suburbs to the Missouri Ozarks. While there, Marty discovers the repercussions that come with carrying out a money-laundering scheme for a Mexican drug cartel.

After the series finale dropped on Netflix Friday, Bateman thanked longtime fans who stuck with the series from the beginning.

"Just want to say hi and a sincere thank you to all the nice folks out there that gave OZARK a spot in their lives over these past few years," he tweeted. "Thanks for liking what we loved making for y'all!"

Jason Bateman as Martin 'Marty' Byrde in episode 403 of Ozark. Jason Bateman | Credit: Steve Dietl/Netflix

The series finale proved to spark mixed reactions from fans due to its controversial ending.

Addressing what's next for the Byrde family, Bateman told Vanity Fair, "I would bet you that they'll go up to Chicago and they'll test this theory of Wendy's, which is, 'Have we acquired enough political capital to put into play some things that will help folks?'"

"Acquiring that capital was messy, but will the ends justify the means?" he added. "My assumption is that, while they're smarter now than when we first met them, I still feel like their hubris and arrogance will continue to trip them up. I think humility would probably guide them towards some better decisions, but I don't think they're there yet, unfortunately."