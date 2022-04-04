Jason Alexander Pays Tribute to His Seinfeld Mom Estelle Harris: 'One of My Favorite People'

"The joy of playing with her and relishing her glorious laughter was a treat," Jason Alexander said of Estelle Harris

Jason Alexander is honoring his television mother.

A day after Estelle Harris's death, Alexander, 62, paid tribute to his Seinfeld mom on Twitter. Not only did Alexander send well wishes to Harris' family, but he also spoke about the "joy" she brought to his life as a costar and friend.

"One of my favorite people has passed - my tv mama, Estelle Harris," he wrote in the tweet. "The joy of playing with her and relishing her glorious laughter was a treat. I adore you, Estelle. Love to your family. Serenity now and always. #RIPEstelleHarris."

Harris died at the age of 93 on Saturday. Her cause of death was revealed as "natural causes," in a statement by her family to Deadline.

Alexander previously spoke of the joy that Harris brought to Seinfeld, and how it reflected his own life. "First of all, she looks a lot like my actual mother," he told the Television Academy in 2014 while recounting the first time he met Harris at a table read. "She was heaven. The sound of her voice — George! — coming out of that little, tiny body. It's instant comedy. And I went — now we understand who George is."

seinfeld Credit: Columbia TriStar Television; Courtesy Everett

Along with her role as Estelle Costanza on Seinfeld, Harris was known for voicing Mrs. Potato Head in three Toy Story films as well as appearances in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, Tarzan II and The Pinocchio Shop and more. Harris was also once known as the "queen of commercials" and even booked 25 ad placements in a year.

"Her passion was her work and her work was her passion," her son, Glen Harris, told Deadline.