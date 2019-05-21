Jason Alexander knows a thing or two about massive television show finales. Having played the character of George Costanza on Seinfeld, Alexander gave the cast of a different hit series some advice when it comes to coping with the reaction to the end of a beloved show.

Some fans of Game of Thrones expressed disappointment in Sunday’s finale after eight seasons of praise from critics and viewers, alike.

Alexander tweeted shortly after the HBO series’ finale on Sunday night and explained his reasoning in enjoying it.

“Dear #GOT company, I know a little something about finales and disappointed fans. My advice: live in joy that you are part of something that moves people so. You were all magnificent. My family and I loved it all. Thanks,” wrote Alexander, 59.

The Seinfeld 1998 finale drew similar ire from fans, who at the time criticized the show’s ending after a nine season run.

Although the Seinfeld finale received massive viewership during the live broadcast, it was quickly panned by critics and fans, with one television writer calling the show’s swan song “off-key and bloated.”

However, Alexander made it clear he enjoyed the Seinfeld finale, adding that he loved the “organic way” creators Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David brought back all the characters from seasons past.

“It was an amazing week together filming it,” he wrote.

Game of Thrones fans quickly expressed their disapproval with the show’s finale, even going so far as to create a petition to remake the episode, an act that Sansa Stark actress Sophie Turner said she found to be “disrespectful.”

“People always have an idea in their heads of how they want a show to finish, and so when it doesn’t go to their liking, they start to speak up about it and rebel,” Turner, 23, previously told the New York Times.

“All of these petitions and things like that — I think it’s disrespectful to the crew, and the writers, and the filmmakers who have worked tirelessly over 10 years, and for 11 months shooting the last season,” the actress added to the outlet. “Like 50-something night shoots. So many people worked so, so hard on it, and for people to just rubbish it because it’s not what they want to see is just disrespectful.”

Sunday’s finale saw Turner’s character become crowned the new Queen of the North, with her younger brother Bran the Broken (Isaac Hempstead Wright) becoming King of the Six Kingdoms.

So far, the fan-made petition has garnered over 1 million signatures, with the petition calling for HBO to hire “competent writers” this time.

“[Showrunners] David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on,” the petition’s creator wrote. “This series deserves a final season that makes sense. Subvert my expectations and make it happen, HBO!”