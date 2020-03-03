The Bachelor's Alexa Caves and Jasmine Nguyen Are Not Dating: 'We Don't Want to Mislead Anyone'

Two of Peter Weber’s Bachelor contestants are clarifying their relationship status after speculation that they’re a couple.

Jasmine Nguyen and Alexa Caves were both eliminated in week three. Many fans assumed they were dating after Nguyen, 25, posted a sweet Instagram photo of the pair on Sunday in Chicago, where Caves, 27, lives.

“Spoiler: we did find love after all🌹,” the client relations manager wrote.

But on Tuesday, Caves, who identifies as sexually fluid, clarified that they are purely platonic friends.

“I wasn’t going to address this because I thought it would just blow over, but I see now I’m getting a lot of questions and the story seems to be getting bigger. We don’t want to mislead anyone. Jay and I are not dating,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “She’s one of my best friends. I’m sorry to get your hopes up! That would be a great story. She really just thought that was a cute caption and didn’t think much of it. Jay is beautiful, kind, down to earth and very straight. Here’s to our friendship.”

Several of their fellow contestants had commented on Nguyen’s original post, including Victoria Paul, who wrote, “love you guys so much,” and said in a second comment, “Looks at location to check for next flight to u guy.”

Sarah Coffin, who was also eliminated week 3 with the pair, commented, “can i come.”

“Picture perfect boos 😍,” sixth place finisher Natasha Parker said.

Nguyen and Caves also appeared on Bachelor in Paradise alumnus Clay Harbor’s Instagram Story during their outing in Chicago. Harbor, 32, posted a photo of Nguyen and Caves dancing and goofing around together. He wrote on the photo, “my favorite #bachelornation couple,” with a heart-eyed emoji.

Harbor shared another photo of him and the couple sitting on the ground posing together, writing, “Love triangle.”

Following her Bachelor elimination, Caves shared on Instagram that she had been flooded with questions about her sexuality since the season premiere.

“The amount of people that ask me about my sexuality in my DM’s is crazy,” the esthetician wrote. “LOL, I’ve been getting it since the first episode. It is by far the question I get asked the most.”

Alexa Caves and Peter Weber

“I’m fluid,” Caves revealed. “I’ve been with women and I’ve been with men. I’m open minded [sic]. To me this really isn’t a big deal. People in my life know this about me. But I thought that I’d share this because some people are curious and I’m not ashamed of who I am.”

“I just do my thang,” Caves added.

There would have been some precedent for two Bachelor contestants finding love with each other. In 2016, Megan Marx and Tiffany Scanlon from the Australian edition started dating before splitting nine months later. And in 2018, Bachelor: Vietnam contestants Minh Thu and Truc Nhu left the show and got together. As of last April, they were still a couple.