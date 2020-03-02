Jared Padalecki Wishes 'Brother' Jensen Ackles a Happy Birthday as Supernatural Comes to an End

Jared Padalecki is wishing his “brother” Jensen Ackles a happy birthday.

Padalecki posted a sweet tribute to Ackles in honor of the actor’s 42nd birthday on Sunday, referencing the bond they formed while working on the hit CW show Supernatural.

“Happy birthday @jensenackles,” he wrote on Instagram. “In the 16 birthdays I’ve been able to share with you as a friend, you’ve become a brother. Now, we have one month left to play brothers on tv. No one I’d rather cross this finish line with…Let’s take those boys home.”

Along with the message, Padalecki shared a photo of the two embracing while standing at the edge of a cliff.

Padalecki, 37, and Ackles star as brother Sam and Dean Winchester, respectively, on Supernatural. The show follows the two brothers who lost their mother when they were young. Raised by their father, they were groomed to go into the family business of hunting down evil supernatural creatures

Last year, the network announced that the 15th season, which is currently airing on the CW, would be the last. When it ends, the series will be the longest-running sci-fi/genre series in the history of American broadcast television.

Hey #SPNFamily here’s a little message from @JensenAckles @mishacollins and me. I’m so grateful for the family that’s been built because of the show. Excuse me while i go cry. pic.twitter.com/QDXDsAyIfK — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) March 22, 2019

“Though we are very, very, excited of moving into our 15th season, it will be our last,” Ackles said in a video message alongside Padalecki and Misha Collins. “We wanted you to hear it from us.”

“We’ve cried some tears and we will cry some more,” added Padalecki. “We are grateful and will work all of this emotion into next season.”

The Supernatural series finale will air May 18 on the CW. New episodes air on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.