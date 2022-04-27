Padalecki was absent from the Creation Entertainment's Supernatural Official Convention in New York after getting into a car accident

Jared Padalecki Says He's 'On the Mend' After Dangerous Car Accident: 'I'm So Lucky'

Jared Padalecki is feeling better.

The Supernatural star gave an update on his health after he was involved in a dangerous car accident. Sharing a photo of himself and his daughter Odette on Instagram, Padalecki thanked fans for their well-wishes and said he hopes to be back at work soon.

"Hey y'all! I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love. I'm definitely on the mend and hoping to return to filming later this week," he wrote. "I'm so lucky to have had the best care and be surrounded by people who love me. So grateful for everyone."

While Padalecki, 39, hasn't discussed the details of the crash, his Supernatural costar Jensen Ackles previously said the actor was "lucky to be alive" after the accident.

"I don't know if you guys know what's going on," Ackles said at the Creation Entertainment's Supernatural Official Convention, which Padalecki was absent from. "He was in a very bad car accident. He wasn't driving, he was in the passenger seat, and he's lucky to be alive."

Ackles added, "And not only that, but he's a home recovering which — the fact that he's not in a hospital right now is blowing my mind because I saw the car."

Jared Padalecki Says He's 'On the Mend' After Car Crash: 'I'm So Lucky' Credit: Jared Padalecki/Instagram

Ackles, who got permission from Padalecki to share, said his friend compared the accident to going "12 rounds with [Mike] Tyson"

"Keep him in your thoughts, send him some love if you get the chance on social and he'll be back with us soon," Ackles added.

Before the reason for his absence was revealed, Padalecki had apologized for missing out on the weekend's festivities on Twitter.

"Hey #SpnFamily!" the Gilmore Girls' actor wrote. "Sorry to miss y'all in NYC this weekend. Thank you and the #WalkerFamily for all the love and support. Can't wait to see y'all again."