Jared Padalecki Responds to Milo Ventimiglia's Love for His Gilmore Girls Character: 'Twinsies!'

Jared Padalecki's shout-out on social media comes after his former Gilmore Girls costar, Milo Ventimiglia, declared his appreciation for Padalecki's character of Dean

Despite once warring over Rory Gilmore's heart, it's all cool between Jess and Dean today.

Padalecki — who played Rory's (Alexis Bledel) first boyfriend, Dean, on the series — doubled down by showing off his own appreciation for Ventimiglia's character: Jess, a fan-favorite bad boy who wooed Rory later in the show.

"Ohmigod @miloanthonyventimiglia our offices are SO SIMILAR!! Little bit of @michaelmuller7, little bit of @gilmoregirls homeboy love!" Padalecki, 39, wrote in his caption, sharing a hilarious photo of himself holding an "I [heart] JESS 4EVER" sign in one hand and a trophy reading "BEST BODY" in the other.

milo Ventimiglia Image zoom Milo Ventimiglia | Credit: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Jared Paladecki and Milo Ventimiglia Image zoom Jared Padalecki's Instagram caption and comment from Milo Ventimiglia | Credit: Jared Paladecki/Instagram

"TWINSIES!" he continued, joking, "(Well, I don't have an Emmy nomination, but I DO have a "Best Body" trophy that was worth every dollar @genpadalecki paid for it on Hollywood & Vine)."

"Miss ya brother. Couldn't be more proud of ya. @jimmyfallon @towwn," Padalecki concluded.

Ventimiglia, 43, expressed his appreciation for the fun post in a comment, writing, "I f----- love you bro" and tagging his pal.

Padalecki debuted as Dean on the first season of Gilmore Girls in 2000, while Ventimiglia joined the show as Jess in season 2. Later, Matt Czuchry's Logan Huntzberger was introduced as Rory's college boyfriend. Thus began the Team Dean vs. Jess vs. Logan debate among fans.

Milo Ventimiglia, Jared Padalecki, gilmore girls Image zoom Milo Ventimiglia as Jess (L) and Jared Padalecki as Dean on Gilmore Girls | Credit: Warner Bros. (2)

While speaking with Ventimiglia on Monday night, Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon was most amused by the fact that his "I [heart] DEAN 4 EVER" note was taped to a framed certificate the actor got for one of his three Emmy Award nominations for his current show, This Is Us.

"Is that rubbing it in his face?" joked Fallon, 46.

"Not at all, Jared and I are really good friends," Ventimiglia responded, revealing that he made the sign for a photo op and decided to keep it.