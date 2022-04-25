Jensen Ackles says Jared Padalecki Is 'Recovering' After 'Very Bad Car Accident'

The Supernatural actor said his co-star is "lucky to be alive"

Jared Padalecki is "lucky to be alive" says friend and co-star Jensen Ackles.

On Sunday, while speaking at Creation Entertainment's Supernatural Official Conventions — a fan event in East Brunswick, New Jersey, Ackles, 44, revealed that his on-screen brother had been in a "very bad car accident."

"I miss my buddy," the actor told the crowd Sunday as captured in a video shared on YouTube and social media. "He sends his love. I spoke with him yesterday. He's sad he can't be here."

"I don't know if you guys know what's going on," Ackles says, sharing that his co-star had given him permission to share. "He was in a very bad car accident. He wasn't driving, he was in the passenger seat, and he's lucky to be alive."

A representative for Padalecki did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

"And not only that," Ackles continued. "But he's a home recovering which — the fact that he's not in a hospital right now is blowing my mind because I saw the car."

Ackles continued, sharing that the "airbag packs a punch." He also shared that Padalecki said the accident felt like he had "gone 12 rounds with [Mike] Tyson"

"Keep him in your thoughts, send him some love if you get the chance on social and he'll be back with us soon," Ackles added.

Jared Padalecki The CW Network Upfront Presentation Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Fans did just that, flocking to social media sharing their love and support for the beloved actor, 39, using the hashtags #WeLoveYouJaredPadalecki and #GetWellSoonJared.

"Jensen just informed us at #spnnj that Jared was involved in a bad car accident. Apparently he was the passenger not the driver, and Jensen saw the car, and says he's lucky to be alive. Let's all send our love to our beloved Jared," one fan tweeted Sunday. "#WeLoveYouHaredPadelecki"

"Wishing you a speedy recovery @jarpad glad you're home recovering. please take care of yourself and get all the rest you need. you're so loved!," wrote another. "#getwellsoonjared #WeLoveYouJaredPadelecki"

Padalecki took to Twitter himself on Thursday to apologize for missing out on the weekend's festivities.

"Hey #SpnFamily!" the Gilmore Girls' actor wrote. "Sorry to miss y'all in NYC this weekend. Thank you and the #WalkerFamily for all the love and support. Can't wait to see y'all again."