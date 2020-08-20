Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles Back on Supernatural Set as Filming Resumes on Final Episodes

Supernatural will return for its final seven episodes on Oct. 8, with the series finale set for Nov. 19

It's back to work for Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles.

After the coronavirus pandemic halted production on Supernatural in March, the costars returned to set this week to resume filming the 15th and final season of the hit CW show.

On Wednesday, the popular SPN Tape Ball Instagram account shared the first photo of the actors on set since their return. In the photo, Padalecki and Ackles are seen sitting at the end of the table in the Men of Letters bunker with the infamous tape ball positioned closer to the camera — wearing a mask.

"When their Covid results come in before yours," reads the caption.

Before returning to the Vancouver set, both Padalecki and Ackles, along with the rest of the cast and crew, underwent a two-week quarantine.

Padalecki, 37, and Ackles, 42, star as Sam and Dean Winchester, respectively, on Supernatural. The show, which premiered in 2005, follows the two brothers who lost their mother when they were young. Raised by their father, they were groomed to go into the family business of hunting down evil supernatural creatures.

Last year, the network announced that the 15th season, of which the first half has already aired, would be the last. When it ends, the series will be the longest-running sci-fi/genre series in the history of American broadcast television.