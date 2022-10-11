Jared Padalecki and Genevieve Padalecki's Relationship Timeline

Jared Padalecki and Genevieve Padalecki have a unique love story.

The couple first met while working on Supernatural in 2008, when Genevieve was shooting a scene as a demon in her underwear. The pair got to know each other for a few months before going on their first official date.

A year later, Jared popped the question, and they tied the knot in 2010. The couple have since welcomed three children into their family, along with a slew of farm animals.

In 2021, they acted together once again on the CW show Walker, but this time, they played husband and wife for the nine-episode run.

"Being able to show her off to the cast and crew was awesome," Jared told PEOPLE. "She sacrificed so much while I was in Vancouver [shooting Supernatural] ... She was home a lot with the kids, changing diapers and making lunches. So getting her back out with people with similar passions and interests was awesome to see. It's good to flex those muscles again!"

July 2008: Jared and Genevieve meet on Supernatural

Jared starred in the hit sci-fi thriller as Sam Winchester, while Genevieve (neé Cortese) briefly joined the cast in 2009 during season 4 as a demon named Ruby.

"I was a single dude, and she was a pretty girl in her underwear on her first day on set," he shared with fans during a 2012 Supernatural panel. "I was very excited to meet her. Meanwhile, I think she was like, 'Who is this long-haired A-hole who thinks he can come talk to me while I'm reading a book?' … I interrupted her while she was reading a book and I think she got kind of fussy about it."

Fall 2008: Jared and Genevieve go on their first date

Jared took his future wife out to lunch for their first date.

"I was very attracted to her, and as I got to know her, I was very excited to take her out to lunch," he explained in 2012. "What made it work is that we got to know each other for about four months before we went on a date."

October 2009: Jared pops the question to Genevieve

Jared proposed to Genevieve at the Metropolitan Museum of Arts in New York City. He did so in front of her favorite painting, "Joan of Arc" by Jules Bastien-Lepage. According to Sun Valley Magazine, he even got the approval of her stepfather and two brothers before he popped the question. The couple waited to publicly announce their engagement until January 2010.

February 27, 2010: Jared and Genevieve tie the knot

Jared and Genevieve wed in her hometown of Sun Valley, Idaho, in February 2010. Since Genevieve was working in Los Angeles at the time and Jared was in Vancouver, the bride's mother helped take over the wedding planning. The couple incorporated their love of the outdoors and winter into their wedding's theme and decor.

Early 2010: Jared and Genevieve take an unconventional honeymoon

The couple spent five days camping and hiking in Machu Picchu, but it wasn't your typical honeymoon.

"One of my favorite romantic experiences to date: hiking Machu Picchu with Jared," Genevieve wrote in a blog post. "We both love hiking and camping and wanted to accomplish something special together. So we booked the trek for our honeymoon without really considering the nitty-gritty. Emphasis on gritty."

She continued, "We found comfort in humor, each other, and a mutual dirtiness that stymied your typical honeymoon romance."

Early 2010: Jared and Genevieve move to Texas

The newlyweds decided to put down roots in Austin, Texas. Their home features a brood of animals, including dogs, mini horses, bees and chickens.

"We are chicken owners, proudly, and we love our chickens," Jared later shared in a tour of their property. "Sometimes, when our chickens leave this world, we'll try and honor them by keeping them around." Genevieve showed off their favorite taxidermic chicken that sits in their powder room.

It's not just the spacious land that the couple enjoys; it's the slower pace in the town that they have grown to love.

"I think if you get to Austin and you don't decide to go the Austin speed limit, then you probably won't last here," Jared added. "There is something very specific about the town."

March 19, 2012: Jared and Genevieve welcome their first baby

In October 2011, the happy couple announced that they were expecting their first child.

"I originally had the intuition that it would be a girl — shows what I know!" Padalecki said ahead of the baby's arrival. "I grew up in a family where the oldest sibling was a boy and I appreciated the extra guidance and protection."

They welcomed their son Thomas "Tom" Colton Padalecki on March 19, 2012.

December 22, 2013: Jared and Genevieve welcomed their second baby

Jared and Genevieve welcomed their second child, Shepherd "Shep" Padalecki, on Dec. 22, 2013.

"My amazingly strong wife home-birthed a happy and healthy baby boy last night. Please send love," Jared tweeted.

March 17, 2017: Jared and Genevieve welcome their first daughter

In March 2017, Genevieve gave birth to their third child and first daughter, Odette Elliott Padalecki.

"It's a really cool experience, and I'm really excited for her to grow and hopefully have a Daddy's girl," Jared told PEOPLE.

The Supernatural star said that with his first girl, he is extra protective.

"With boys, you're like, 'Go skin your knees and go break your arms like I did.' But with a girl, you're like, 'If somebody ever touches her, I'll go off the handle!' " he shared.

June 2018: Genevieve pays tribute to Jared on Father's Day

Genevieve paid tribute to her husband and the father of her three children in a blog post.

"I love my husband for so many reasons, and one of the biggest reasons that make that love so strong has to do with how he shows up as a parent to our kids," she wrote. "We are also comfortable enough within ourselves to wipe the slate clean, to love each other through our disagreements, and show up united in order to provide a strong foundation for our kids. We try not to sweat the small stuff, we do the work, and, on our best day, we are in sync and winning together."

April 15, 2019: Jared and Genevieve run the Boston Marathon

In April 2019, Jared and Genevieve ran the Boston Marathon after training and conditioning as a couple.

"I always thought that running was a solo sport but little did I know it takes a village to push you across the finish line," she wrote on Instagram. "I couldn't have done it without my partner in crime @jaredpadalecki, awesome coach and amazing running group from @trail_roots and the support of all of you towards our cause, #DreamBig!"

August 2019: Jared and Genevieve reveal their go-to date nights

In a blog post, Genevieve wrote about how she and Jared curate their date nights. Some of their favorite go-to activities include kayaking, paddle boarding, food tours, hiking and going to concerts.

"Jared and I have been together for 11 years and married for nine. Throw three kids in the mix and a career that takes him to Canada most of the year, and keeping the romance alive can be hard," she wrote. "As boring as it sounds, we've found that the best way to reconnect is to schedule a date night (or day) as often as possible. Our goal is weekly, but that happens pretty much never. I'm happy if we can reconnect and do something fun together, just us, twice a month."

February 27, 2020: Jared and Genevieve celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary

On their 10th wedding anniversary, Jared declared that he was the "luckiest man alive."

"Ten years ago today, I was able to convince my best friend to marry me," he wrote. "I can't even imagine what I must have done in a past life to deserve to be able spend THIS one with this phenomenal woman."

Genevieve also shared a social media post to ring in their special diamond anniversary.

"10 years ago today I said 'I do.' The snow started to fall and we sealed our fate," she wrote. "We've grown a million different ways and back over the last 10 years but we've always grown together. I'm so lucky it's you. I'd do it all over again. Here's to 100 more."

July 2020: Jared and Genevieve take a cross-country road trip

The couple took their children on a cross-country road trip for two months, making stops in Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho and Montana. Genevieve shared a blog post about the experience amid the pandemic and with quality family time.

May 10, 2020: Jared pays tribute to Genevieve for Mother's Day

Jared shared a photo of Genevieve on Mother's Day 2020.

"To my one and only. My wife. The #GOAT. Thank you," he wrote. "Thank you for being born. Thank you for our wonderful family. Thank you for inspiring and motivating me to be the best version of 'me.' I love you for more than just your perfect cabbages."

September 2020: Genevieve gives Jared a Supernatural send-off

Genevieve paid tribute to her husband and the show that brought them together in a sweet Instagram tribute.

"Jared what you have given to Sam Winchester, to the cast, the crew, the friends you've met the family you've grown is immeasurable. You walked in a young kid of 23 and walked away married to a demon and spawned 3 children," she wrote.

November 19, 2020: Jared and Genevieve react to Supernatural finale

To commemorate the Supernatural series finale, she shared the first photos she ever took with Jared on set.

"Because of this show, we're now celebrating almost 11 years married, 3 amazing kids, traveling the world together, and making incredible friends who have formed and shaped who we are today," she wrote.

January 2021: Jared and Genevieve portray husband and wife on Walker reboot

Jared stars on Walker, the CW reboot of the '90s hit Walker, Texas Ranger. Genevieve was cast as his character's late wife.

"Being able to show her off to the cast and crew was awesome," Jared told PEOPLE.

Genevieve, meanwhile, described the experience as "gut-wrenching," since she not only wanted to continue working with Jared but also found it emotionally draining to play her husband's late wife.

"[It] churned up different emotions for us, for sure, that we've sort of … like not want to talk about and that sort of thing. And there's definitely a gravity to it," she told The Wrap. "But at the same time, there is also a lot of play with it too and sort of letting go of the gravity and have fun creating it as well. I think there's probably both sides to it. It just depends on the day, I guess."

January 2021: Jared talks prioritizing family time with Genevieve and their kids

Jared spoke to PEOPLE about how he was embracing his "homebody" nature after wrapping up Supernatural.

"During Supernatural, there were some months where I would only see my family for three or four days. That's the reason Jensen [Ackles, his costar] and I wanted to bid a fond farewell to it," he shared, adding, "We both have wives and three kids and wanted to meet them."

Jared also discussed how he was excited for his kids to finally be able to watch one of his shows with Walker.

"For 15 years, I worked on a show that I didn't really want my kids to watch because I'd have to explain why Daddy was bleeding, and why Daddy was killing Mommy or why Uncle Jensen killed Mommy," he told PEOPLE.

May 17, 2021: Jared and Genevieve adopt a puppy

In May 2021, the Padalecki family grew with the addition of their retriever puppy.

"The wait is finally over! @genpadalecki and I welcomed our new baby, Bridger, home this week," Jared wrote alongside a photo with the dog. "He has blonde hair, brown eyes, and is only slightly slobbery. I look forward to tossing the ol' pigskin around with him someday."

October 31, 2021: Jared and Genevieve celebrate Halloween

The Padalecki family decided to opt for a Harry Potter-themed family costume — except for their eldest son Tom, who donned Dak Prescott's Dallas Cowboys jersey. Jared dressed as Professor Dumbledore while Genevieve was Professor McGonagall, Odette was Hermione, Shep was Harry Potter and their pup Bridger was a spider.

September 2022: Jared and Genevieve do a couples challenge on Instagram

In September 2022, the pair hopped on a social media trend and took part in a viral couples challenge on Instagram, where they answered 13 "embarrassing questions" about each other.

The funny video revealed that Jared and Genevieve disagree on who's the better driver, but are totally aligned when it comes to who sleeps in the most (Genevieve) and who showers the least (Jared).