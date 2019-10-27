Supernatural Star Jared Padalecki Arrested for Assault and Public Intoxication: Report

Image zoom Jared Padalecki Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Jared Padalecki was reportedly arrested early Sunday morning on two counts of assault.

The Supernatural star, 37, was arrested outside of Stereotype, a club in Austin, Texas that he frequents, according to TMZ, which also reported that Padalecki is facing two counts of assault and one count of public intoxication after he allegedly struck both a bartender and the general manager of Stereotype in the face.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Padalecki can also be seen putting someone in a headlock outside the establishment. The footage also shows him talking with the police.

TMZ reports that Padalecki’s bond is set at $15,000, and it’s unclear if he has been bailed out.

A rep for Padalecki and a spokesperson for Stereotype did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The Austin Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The star appears to be a regular at Stereotype, and previously posted about the ’90s-themed club on Instagram in September 2018 for its grand opening.

“Who’s coming with me?!?!” he captioned the post. “I hope to see y’all there on Thursday :). I’ll buy you a cassette tape! 😜.”