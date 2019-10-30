Supernatural Production Not Currently Impacted by Jared Padalecki's Arrest: Reports

Image zoom Austin Police Department/Getty

Jared Padalecki‘s arrest over the weekend has thus far not affected production on Supernatural, according to multiple reports.

Deadline reports that the series is about halfway through production on its 20-episode 15th and final season, currently airing on The CW.

According to the outlet, Texas native Padalecki was home in Austin on a planned break when the incident happened. He is reportedly not scheduled to be back at work in Vancouver, where Supernatural films, until later this week.

TV Line also reports that the actor’s arrest is not expected to disrupt production.

The CW did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. Reps for Padalecki, who plays Sam Winchester on the show, have not responded.

As first reported by TMZ, Padelecki, 37, was arrested early Sunday outside of Stereotype, a downtown Austin club that he frequents, after he allegedly struck both a bartender and the general manager of the club in the face. His bond was reportedly set at $15,000.

According to TMZ, Padalecki was charged with two counts of assault and one count of public intoxication; however, an arrest affidavit obtained by USA Today notes that Padalecki was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault with injury.

Padalecki is due in court on Nov. 18, according to online records accessed by PEOPLE.

PEOPLE has reached out to the Travis County Court for more information. Padelecki is not currently in custody, according to Travis County Jail online records.

The actor’s wife, Genevieve Cortese Padalecki, has not directly addressed the arrest but tweeted a heart emoji on Tuesday, seemingly in response to an influx of supportive tweets from fans.

❤️ — Genevieve Padalecki (@realGpad) October 29, 2019

The couple has three kids: sons Thomas Colton, 7, and Austin Shepherd, 5, and daughter Odette Elliott, 2.

Padalecki appears to be a regular at Stereotype, and previously posted about the ’90s-themed club on Instagram in September 2018 for its grand opening.