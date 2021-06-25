Jared Padalecki revealed earlier this week that he wasn't given a heads up about a Supernatural prequel series that Jensen Ackles is developing

Jared Padalecki Says He and Jensen Ackles Are 'Always Brothers' Following Supernatural Prequel Upset

There's no bad blood between Jared Padalecki and his Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles.

On Friday, Padalecki let fans know that he and Ackles were on good terms, despite Ackles' apparent failure to give Padalecki a heads up that he was executive producing and starring in a prequel series to their longtime CW show before the rest of the public found out.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"@JensenAckles and I had a great talk, as we do often, and things are good," Padalecki, 38, tweeted. "The show is early in the process with miles to go."

"We've travelled a lot of roads together, and sometimes those damn roads have bumps. Bumps don't stop us," he added. "Once brothers, always brothers."

Retweeting the message, Ackles added: "Love you @jarpad… Miss these talks. I forgot how much face time we always used to get. And I miss that too. I know you're busy…as am I, but you're still my brother. I miss you, pal."

Just on Thursday, Padalecki said he was "gutted" he was never told about the planned series - which, according to Deadline, is "in development" at The CW and "has a script commitment."

Ackles is reprising his role of Dean Winchester in a voiceover capacity for the show, but Padalecki - who played Sam Winchester alongside Ackles for 15 seasons on Supernatural - won't be involved.

Titled The Winchesters, the series is going to follow Sam and Dean's parents, John and Mary, in an "epic, untold love story" chronicling how the pair met and "how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world." (On Supernatural, John and Mary were previously played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Samantha Smith, respectively).

Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"Dude. Happy for you. Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter," Padalecki wrote to Ackles on Thursday, sharing Deadline's report. "I'm excited to watch, but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever."

"This is the first I've heard about it," he told another fan. "I'm gutted."

RELATED VIDEO: Supernatural Stars Sum up 11 Seasons in 30 Seconds

Supernatural wrapped up its long run on The CW on November 19, 2020.

The series, created by Eric Kripke, followed Padalecki and Ackles' characters as they hunted supernatural beings such as monsters, demons, and ghosts.

In January, Padalecki chatted with PEOPLE about how he was holding out hope that he would get to reprise his role again one day.