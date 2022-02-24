Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway Star as the 'Crazy' Couple Behind WeWork in WeCrashed Trailer

WeCrashed tells the story of too many greed-filled egos and too many duped investors.

On Thursday, AppleTV+ released the first trailer for the upcoming eight-part drama, "inspired by actual events," about Adam and Rebekah Neumann, the couple who started WeWork. Jared Leto stars as Adam, the charismatic and "crazy" Israeli businessman who co-founded the shared workspace startup in 2010, and Anne Hathaway portrays Rebekah, WeWork's chief brand officer and Adam's wife.

"A love story worth $47 billion," the trailer's description reads.

WeWork grew from a single coworking space into a global brand valued at $47 billion in under a decade. "The future of work looks different," Leto's character pitches as Hathaway's Rebekah adds, "We're selling an experience."

Alongside the couple were WeWork co-founder Miguel McKelvey (Kyle Marvin) and Cameron Lautner (O-T Fagbenle), an investment firm partner.

Then, in less than a year, the company's value plummeted — and so did the dynamics of those running WeWork.

Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway Credit: Apple TV+

Rebekah became known to many as the wife who "helps [Adam] manifest things" but once he fully took over the spotlight of fame and fortune, Rebekah was not seen as one of the executives.

"You're afraid he outshines you, because he does," America Ferrera's Elishia Kennedy says to Rebekah.

"I'm a golden goose laying golden eggs," Adam proclaims.

When WeWork attempted to go public in 2019, the company's significant financial losses — "$1.9 billion in losses" as the trailer notes — were also made public. When its IPO failed, the Neumanns were pushed out. But in a 2019 takeover deal, Adam, who was infamous for his unprofessional behavior, received over a billion dollars to step down from WeWork's board.

The new series, which is inspired by the Wondrey podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork, was created by Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello. Oscar winners Leto and Hathaway serve as executive producers.