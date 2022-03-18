The first three episodes of the Apple TV+ series, which tells the tale of the couple behind WeWork, premiere Friday

Jared Leto Says He Falls 'In Love' with His Characters as He Praises Anne Hathaway at WeCrashed Premiere

Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway are ready to welcome you to WeWork.

The Oscar winners stepped out at the WeCrashed premiere Thursday evening at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, and spoke to PEOPLE about why creating the upcoming Apple TV+ series was special.

Hathaway, 39, arrived in a sky blue asymmetrical dress that featured a long sleeve and cutouts over a black bra. She accessorized with a black clutch and classic pumps. Leto, 50, wore a cool black suit adorned with shimmering polka dots. He completed the look with a white flounce shirt, mesh gloves and red boots.

The actors portray WeWork co-founders Adam and Rebekah Neumann in the limited series, which takes a dramatized look inside the successes and failures of the shared workspace startup and the couple's relationship along the way.

On what drew her to the project, Hathaway explained: "I loved the chance to take a story that people knew or feel like they know very well and to humanize it. That was really appealing."

The Locked Down star said she was also "really excited" to work with the powerhouse creative team in place, shouting out show creators Drew Curbelo and Lee Eisenberg, as well as Leto.

To tackle the role of Rebekah, Hathaway added that she felt "a responsibility to her humanity and to her truth."

In the same vein, Leto, who is famed for fully immersing himself in his roles, explained to PEOPLE why emotionally exiting a part when projects wrap isn't as simple as flicking off a switch.

"It's definitely not a light switch. Like anything, if you make a habit out of a way of talking, a way of walking, a way of being it doesn't just go away the second you turn the switch or there isn't a switch," Leto said. "And I think that's normal. You know, I kind of fall in love with every character I play in a way and you know, oftentimes I'm sad to see them go."

In a speech before the screening, the Morbius star opened up to the crowed about the "amazing experience" the cast and crew shared.

"So what are we talking about here, WeCrashed? This was an amazing experience. It was an incredible journey with these two bad men and you know from the start this absolutely compelling character, extraordinary circumstances and the opportunity to work with the queen of cinema right here," he said, celebrating his costar. "One of the best actors ever in the history of film, oh, yes, Annie Hathaway!"

In her own remarks, Hathaway summed up making the show as "one of the greatest creative experiences of my life."

Thanking Leto for all he taught her and for being "so careful and safe with me on every level," she called her costar "extraordinary" and invited the audience to join her in an unusual exercise.

"The last thing I want to say seeing is how this is a Los Angeles-based audience, it's a full moon and I was just wondering just as you get deeper into the series, this will make more sense," Hathaway explained. "Anybody want to howl?," and they did.

Leto and Hathaway serve as executive producers for new series, which is inspired by the Wondery podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork.

In real life, Adam co-founded the shared workspace startup in 2010, later making Rebekah the company's chief brand officer. Alongside the couple were WeWork co-founder Miguel McKelvey and Cameron Lautner, an investment firm partner. In WeCrashed, Kyle Marvin portrays McKelvey and O-T Fagbenle plays Lautner.

WeWork grew from a single co-working space into a global brand valued at $47 billion in under a decade. Then, in less than a year, the company's value plummeted — and so did the dynamics of those running WeWork.

When WeWork attempted to go public in 2019, the company's significant financial losses were also made public. When its IPO failed, the Neumanns were pushed out. But in a 2019 takeover deal, Adam, who was infamous for his unprofessional behavior, received over a billion dollars to step down from WeWork's board.