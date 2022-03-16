Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway on Their 'Transformational' WeCrashed Roles: 'You're Changed by It'

Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway appear on the cover of emmy magazine's March issue and open up about playing WeWork co-founders Adam and Rebekah Neumann

Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway were forever changed by their roles in WeCrashed.

The actors portray WeWork co-founders Adam and Rebekah Neumann in the upcoming Apple TV+ series, which takes a dramatized look inside the successes and failures of the shared workspace startup and the couple's relationship along the way.

Ahead of the show's premiere, Leto and Hathaway appeared on the cover of emmy magazine's March issue and opened up about the limited series as well as taking on the persona of the charismatic Israeli businessman and his wife.

"It was a pretty transformational role. It was really challenging," Leto, 50, told the magazine, which hits newsstands on March 24. "There was, of course, an accent, prosthetics. I had different colored eyes, I had different teeth, I had different hair, [a] different way of talking, of walking, of moving, of laughing."

"It was a big commitment and I loved every single second of it," he added. "It was great."

Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto on the cover of emmy magazine

Hathaway, 39, was also impacted by her role, telling the outlet, "I don't necessarily think you can go back to who you were before a project if you've given yourself over to it [because] you're changed by it. Being Rebekah meant I had to be very conscious of my health because she's conscious of her health, so I started doing yoga every single day."

"And then, when the [limited series] stopped, I did not stop," she continued. "I love it. I have an unbelievable yoga teacher now and it's become a part of my life."

The unique character traits of Adam and Rebekah were also huge reasons why Leto and Hathaway initially decided to get involved with the project.

"The thing that drew me to this project most was Adam Neumann," Leto explained. "This is a guy, an immigrant, who came from Israel and willed himself to power. And he and his wife had this partnership, this deep love affair, and they were able to create something absolutely unbelievable."

Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto | Credit: Mike Ruiz

"It's not a takedown piece, it's a story of success and failure," he noted. "It really looks at the humanity [aspect]."

"Adam and Rebekah do have a very special relationship," Hathaway said. "I had been shooting for a day or two, and I felt like I was in the character but didn't feel ownership over her yet, and then as soon as Adam was there, something opened up inside of me. I just knew who Rebekah was, and that felt very true to their relationship."

"Our first scene was dancing — it's unscripted — and we just started doing it and we kinda danced for the next six months," she added.

Of course, it didn't hurt that Hathaway and Leto were also huge fans of each other's previous work.

"He's totally immersive, all in with the character all the time, and that's just his process as an actor," Hathaway explained. "It didn't feel like I was working with Jared. He was so much fun and so inventive and he cared about my performance so much and I was just so inspired."

Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto Anne Hathaway | Credit: Mike Ruiz

Noted Leto: "I've been a fan of hers for a long time, a big admirer of hers. I remember when I saw Les Misérables. I was absolutely blown away by what she was doing in that film. She's a pleasure to work with and a great partner in crime."

"It felt like we had the opportunity here to push this boulder up the mountain together," he continued. "It was a long haul and she was just perfect."

Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto Jared Leto | Credit: Mike Ruiz

WeWork office spaces launched in 2010 and grew from a single coworking space into a global brand valued at $47 billion in under a decade. However, when the company attempted to go public in 2019, WeWork's significant financial losses were also made public.

When its IPO failed, the Neumanns were pushed out. But in a 2019 takeover deal, Adam, who was infamous for his unprofessional behavior, received over a billion dollars to step down from WeWork's board.

The new series, which is inspired by the Wondery podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork, was created by Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello. Oscar winners Leto and Hathaway serve as executive producers.