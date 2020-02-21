Are Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes married? Even their closest friends aren’t totally sure.

PEOPLE recently caught up with beloved Bachelor in Paradise couple Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti, and we had to ask about the ongoing speculation that Unglert and Miller-Keyes tied the knot.

While Unglert has been wearing a wedding band, and both he and Miller-Keyes have publicly said that they are married, Haibon, 31, said he still can’t figure out if that means they’ve legally wed.

“I think Dean is just — I think he’s falling more and more in love with her every day,” he said. “And I really think that’s what the wedding band is about. Truthfully, even as their close friends, we don’t know if they’re married or not. Every time we ask them, he says it with a grin — he’s like, ‘We’re married.’ “

“She says it, too,” chimed in Iaconetti, 31.

“And it’s like, ‘Okay, just tell us, are you married or you’re not married?’ ” Haibon continued. “And he’ll be like, ‘No, we’re married.’ And so I think the wedding band is a showcase of commitment that Dean wants to show her. I think that’s what it really comes down to.”

According to Haibon, Unglert, 28, and Miller-Keyes, 24, have gotten incredibly close in the wake of Unglert’s skiing accident in December. (At the time, Miller-Keyes flew to Switzerland to nurse him back to health.)

“I think the accident could have played a huge role in it,” Haibon said. “Caelynn did fly out to Switzerland to be with him after that whole thing went down. And it’s certainly a terrifying experience to break your leg in a foreign country. Somebody you really care about put so much effort in — I think that shows a lot.”

Both Haibon and Iaconetti — who have partnered with Prizeo to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House in Los Angeles, offering one lucky winner a chance to go on a double date with them — said that regardless of whether they’re married or not, Unglert and Miller-Keyes are certainly going strong.

“They are kind of moving in together,” Iaconetti said. “It’s Caelynn’s place, and Dean travels all the time, but whenever he’s going to be here in a home base, he’ll be there.”

“Once his leg heals, I think he’s going to go back into living in the van, and I think he’ll still have this nomadic lifestyle,” Haibon said. “But I truly think he just wants to be with Caelynn at the end of the day.”

And according to Iaconetti, on the Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast, Unglert recently made a revealing confession about the relationship.

“What he said on my podcast this week was this is the first relationship that he’s been in in a very long time that has made him reconsider his thoughts about getting married down the road,” she said.

“Dean certainly probably still has that anti-commitment quality to him. But I think he’s really fighting it off because I think — well, not fighting it off, but I think he wants to be with Caelynn,” Haibon added. “At the end of the day, that’s what he wants. He wants to be with Caelynn more than anything.”

Unglert and Miller-Keyes have been dating since they left the show as a couple last summer.

Speaking to PEOPLE a few weeks before his accident, Unglert said the couple was taking things slow.

“There’s no, like, impending engagements or anything like that,” he said. “We understand that with the Bachelor franchise, you kind of get put in a pressure cooker with your relationship, but we’re just traveling together, exploring each other, and having fun and doing what we’re doing.”

Miller-Keyes also said that she didn’t “want to rush anything,” but foresaw them moving in together in the future.

“We’re at such a good place right now,” she told PEOPLE. “We’ll move in together when the time is right, but I don’t want to rush anything and I don’t want it to be contingent on a lease ending or something like that. But maybe. Maybe next year. Maybe in two years. Who knows.”