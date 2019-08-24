Don’t expect Jared Haibon to stop posting about the best night of his life anytime soon.

The recently married Bachelor Nation star, who tied the knot earlier this month with fellow franchise alum Ashley Iaconetti, isn’t apologizing for filling up fans’ Instagram feeds with plenty of wedding content.

Most recently, Haibon, 30, shared a gorgeous shot of himself and Iaconetti, 31, kissing on their wedding day in Rhode Island.

He quoted one of the most memorable lines in rom-com history in his caption, writing, “When you realize you want to spend the rest of you life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible,” and added the cute hashtag #whenjaredmetashley, of course playing off of When Harry Met Sally.

Haibon took to the comments section to interact with fans — and with his wife.

“It was the best night of my life. I’ll be posting about it for awhile,” Haibon said in response to a user who commented, “Wedding is over. On to the next subject,” balancing out the jibe with a string of laughter emojis.

Iaconetti shared her own adorable comment on the photo, writing, “I hate you, Harry 💕” another quote from the Nora Ephron classic, this time from Meg Ryan’s character.

Haibon didn’t miss a beat and wrote back with another Billy Crystal line: “What does this song mean? My whole life, I don’t know what this song means. I mean, should old acquaintance be forgot?”

The couple’s back-and-forth comes from the iconic scene at the end of the movie, when Harry and Sally realize they love one another at a New Year’s Eve party.

It’s no secret that both Haibon and Iaconetti have a huge soft spot for romantic comedies.

Iaconetti even had a rom-com-themed bridal shower and previously told PEOPLE, “When Harry Met Sally is very special to me and Jared, and the other I feel like we particularly bond over is Jerry Maguire. Truly, Jared may have been the only guy who ever had me at ‘Hello.’”

“It was love at first sight in a way I’ve never experienced before!” she added.

The pair are currently enjoying their honeymoon in Italy and Greece, stopping at the breathtaking Amalfi coast and also had Capri and Santorini on their itinerary.

On Thursday, Iaconetti shared a smiling snap of herself in Santorini, giving her beau a promotion: “By snapping this cute pic, Jared went from Instagram fiancé to Instagram husband. 🏆”