Jared Haibon's Advice for Bachelor in Paradise Couples: Don't Feel Pressured to Get Engaged

This season of Bachelor in Paradise was one for the books: of the remaining four couples, three got engaged on the finale. But two-time Paradise alumnus Jared Haibon knows first-hand that real life can be very different from their time on the beach.

“I’m so jaded now watching the show, it’s crazy,” he told PEOPLE on Tuesday at the Plenty of Fish celebration in New York City for the premiere of their new video, “Dine & Dish.”

“He’s so bitter!” joked his wife and fellow Paradise alumna Ashley Iaconetti. “Not bitter, but he just has a lot to say because you see the themes that they use over and over and you’re like, okay. … Sometimes it’s just going through the same motions. We want to see, like, the grit.”

Haibon, 30, Iaconetti, 31, met on the beaches of Paradise in 2015, but things never quite took off — even after both returned for another round of the show in 2016. It appeared they were destined to be friends — until they started dating in 2018. Fast forward a few months: PEOPLE exclusively announced their engagement in June 2018, and they tied the knot during an elegant, romantic ceremony officiated by Bachelor producer Elan Gale last month.

RELATED: Inside Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon’s Long-Awaited Bachelor Love Story

Image zoom Steve Granitz/WireImage

Though the Bachelor summer spinoff has produced anywhere from one to three engagements per season since it premiered in 2014, without counting this most recent season, only a handful of those couples are still together: Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert, Carly Waddell and Evan Bass, and Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone, who have all since gotten married.

RELATED: Katie Morton and Chris Bukowski Reveal They’re Still Together After BIP Finale — ‘Love Is Tough’

According to Haibon, perhaps the key to success is not feeling pressured to get engaged by the end of the show.

“If you’re not ready, it’s okay to be like, ‘I’m not ready, and let’s just date,'” he said. “Watching, there is so much pressure on the engagement. I think now I look back and I’m like, guys, just leave together! Don’t worry about getting engaged. It’s all going to work out.”

“If people feel ready to get engaged, get engaged,” he continued. “But like, Nicole [Lopez-Alvar] and Clay [Harbor], Clay was wanting to leave. He was like, ‘I still want to date you, I just don’t know if I’m there yet.’ And Nicole only wanted to hear love and it’s like, just see where it goes. You don’t have to make a decision right now.”

Haibon may have a point, as evidenced by a number of couples who didn’t get engaged on the show but are still together, including Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk, Kendall Long and Joe Amabile, Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt, and from this season, Caelynn-Miller Keyes and Dean Unglert and Tayshia Adams and John Paul Jones.