January Jones Takes Up Tap Dancing While Social Distancing at Home amid Coronavirus

January Jones is learning a new way to stay “sane and fit” as she continues to practice social distancing — tap dancing!

The Mad Men star revealed in an Instagram video on Thursday that after watching the Annie musical, she decided to try her own foot at dancing and purchase some tap shoes.

“Hi there! So our household has been blessed by some good news and I just wanted to share it with all of you. I made a purchase the other day after watching Annie to try to do something new that I’ve never done before — to learn something new — and they arrived last night,” Jones said in the video.

“And it turns out I’m a freaking natural,” said Jones, before she gave her bum a pat. “Tap that ass.”

The actress, 42, then proceeded to step backwards and showcase her tap dancing skills as one of her dogs curiously walked around her and looked on.

“#gifted,” she captioned the post.

In addition to dancing, Jones has been staying active amid the coronavirus pandemic with another fun workout.

Earlier this week, she posted a video of herself hula-hooping in the backyard. “I’m very serious about staying sane and fit so here I’m am working out. #exercise,” she quipped.

Jones, who is mom to 8-year-old son Xander Dane, has also kept busy by “reorganizing” and cleaning, as well as recently fishing out a dead frog from her pool.

On April 2, the mother of one documented the moment she cleaned the pool for her son.

“Kid: ‘Can you clean the leaves outta the pool mom!’ Me: you got it. ‘Ahh! There’s a dead frog at the bottom of the pool mom!’ Me: s—.. ok, on it. (A. I need tasks right now,

B. He’s lucky to have a pool to scream at me about),” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself in neon green workout clothes and holding a pool skimmer.

Since welcoming Xander in 2011, the actress has kept the father of her only child private. In 2017, Jones opened up about being a single mom and admitted she doesn’t see a gap in her son’s development as a result of her not having a romantic partner.

“Xander has a lot of bro time with the neighbor dads and my dad, who is super young. It’s good to have strong women around a man to teach him to respect women,” the Last Man on Earth star explained. “He doesn’t have a male person saying, ‘Don’t cry’ or, ‘You throw like a girl.’ All those s–ty things that dads accidentally do.”

In fact, Jones said Xander may not even need a stepfather. “I just don’t feel I need a partner,” she admitted.