January Jones Is a Scary Ice Skating Mom in Netflix's Spinning Out: 'You'll Never Be a Champion'

The dark side of cheerleading, gymnastics, and dance have all been highlighted in countless TV shows and movies. Now figure skating gets its own spin.

In the exclusive trailer from Netflix’s Spinning Out, we’re introduced to talented but terrified skater Kat Baker (The Maze Runner‘s Kaya Scodelario), who is considering giving up on the sport she loves after a disastrous fall in competition.

“Skating’s like breathing,” she says at the beginning of the clip. “I can’t imagine not doing it. And if I stopped, it’d feel like drowning.”

Image zoom Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

Kat’s struggle is compounded by her mother Carol (January Jones) who once put pressure on her to succeed but has since lost faith in her. “You were perfect, but now when I look at you, all I see is wasted potential,” she says. “You’ll never be a champion. Never!”

RELATED: January Jones Pokes Fun at Her Childhood Haircuts – See Her ‘Spikey’ Mullet Phase!

Instead, Carol is focusing all her energy on Kat’s less disciplined younger sister Serena, played by The Hunger Games actress Willow Shields.

Image zoom Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

Things may yet turn around for Kat when she begins pairs skating with Justin (Evan Roderick), who rekindles her Olympic dreams… and maybe something romantic as well.

RELATED: Adam Rippon Says Figure Skaters Can Spend Up to $120K a Year on All That’s Required to Compete

Of course, what figure skating drama would be complete without references to previous figure skating drama, as evidenced when Kat’s friend cheekily asks, “I could whack her knee with a bat — or is that too ’90s?”

Image zoom Netflix

All 10 episodes of Spinning Out arrives on Netflix on Jan. 1.