January Jones Sparks Romance Rumors as She Holds Hands with New Man

Is January Jones off the market?

On Wednesday, the actress was spotted leaving celebrity hotspot Nobu Malibu with a man who appears to be Nick Delli Santi, a good friend of actor Armie Hammer. Jones was all smiles as the two walked across the parking lot hand-in-hand.

She wore a blue floral print dress for the night out while her date donned a dark grey t-shirt and matching jeans.

While it’s unclear how the two met, Hammer, 31, and Delli Santi have posted numerous photos together on their respective social media accounts.

MEGA

A rep for Jones did not return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Earlier this year, reports circulated that Jones, 40, and Bachelor alum Nick Viall, 37, were seeing each other — but the actress insisted they were just friends.

“He’s a friend of mine. He’s super sweet,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “No, I’m single. But he’s a friend of mine and tells me lots of inside scoops.”

Following the rumors, Viall also clarified that he, too, was single.

“I’m single now, so I’m not dating January Jones,” he said in March. “We’re friends.”

Jones is the mother of son Xander, 6. While she has never revealed her son’s paternity, she’s said that she’s in no rush to find him a stepfather.

“I just don’t feel I need a partner,” the Mad Men alum told Red magazine last year. “Do I want one? Maybe. But I don’t feel unhappy or lonely. It would have to be someone so amazing that I would want to make room. Someone who would contribute to my happiness and not take away from it.”