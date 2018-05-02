For Staten Island’s elite, beauty doesn’t come cheap.

In an exclusive clip from Wednesday’s Staten Island Hustle, the late Angela “Big Ang” Raiola‘s younger sister Janine Detore confesses to getting almost $8,000 worth of cosmetic procedures — and now she can’t afford to pay the bill. So Janine, 51, asks her husband Dom, a businessman and the founder of 2D Construction, for some help.

“What do you think, money grows on trees?” he says. “What do you get for $8,000?”

Janine, who owns a children’s clothing boutique on Staten Island, explains to her husband that she’s had various fillers and plumpers done. “This is a lot of upkeep!” the mother of seven exclaims.

CNBC’s Staten Island Hustle follows Dom and his friends, fellow Staten Islanders Tony DeCicco, Adolfo LaCola, Ron Montana and Mike Palmer, as they look for the next big thing to invest in. The longtime friends with a mix of expertise meet weekly at a local Italian restaurant to discuss potential opportunities.

The Staten Island Hustle cast. Walling McGarity/CNBC

Janine thinks Don’s business savvy could help her out with her exorbitant medical bill, as she suggests he offer to remodel the doctor’s office as payment. “I gotta give her place a facelift so you can get sort of a facelift,” he jokes.

Staten Island Hustle airs on CNBC On Demand.