Janice Dickinson Says She Has No Regrets About Her Comments on 'America's Next Top Model' : 'It Was Acting'

Janice Dickinson is making no apologies for her critiques on America's Next Top Model.

On Thursday, the television personality, 67, responded to a fan's question asking if she had "any regrets" about her comments on the modeling competition series in an Instagram reel.

"Um, no. It was acting. And that's that," Dickinson replied of being a judge on ANTM, adding in the caption, "People forget that TV is acting."

During her time on the Tyra Banks-helmed series, which ran from 2003 until 2018, Dickinson was known for making harsh comments to contestants.

Some of those sentiments included telling a model that her face in a photo looked "like the battery died in her vibrator," as well as declaring to her fellow judges that "America's next top model is not a plus-size model," in reference to a contestant who Banks claimed had a prominent "lower body."

Another time, Dickinson told a Black model it was "like a Hitchcock film" comparing her untouched and retouched images, and later appeared to make sounds that some social media users felt were similar to that of a monkey, according to Newsweek.

In recent years, clips from the show's 24-cycle run have resurfaced on the internet, including problematic scenes like a photo challenge that required the models to paint their skin different colors to pose as women of different races, Entertainment Weekly reported.

As the clips continue to resurface, Dickinson, Banks and ANTM have all faced criticism for their words, actions and scenes.

In a 2015 interview with Oprah: Where Are They Now, Dickinson opened up about her role on the show, explaining that she was hired to "be like a female Simon Cowell – to be feeding in a negative fashion things about the girls."

In that same interview, the Celebrity Rehab alum — who first rose to prominence as a model in the 1970s and '80s — spoke out about Banks, who she publicly feuded with after calling Banks fat in 2007.

"Tyra's a tough businesswoman, and she does great TV. I respect her as a woman," she said. "I've said some pretty bad things about her in the past because I'd been fired, and I was very hurt that I'd been fired, so I acted out. That's not when I acted in a sober-like fashion. I really apologize to you, Tyra, for the things I might've said to you, because she is a great lady, and thanks to her, I've had a very successful career on television."

She added, "I loved working with Tyra Banks. It was an amazing experience."

Janice Dickinson and Tyra Banks on America's Next Top Model. HULU

For her part, Banks, 48, has previously addressed the backlash to ANTM on social media. In May 2020, she shared in a since-deleted tweet, "Been seeing the posts about the insensitivity of some past ANTM moments and I agree with you."

"Looking back, those were some really off choices," she continued. "Appreciate your honest feedback and am sending so much love and virtual hugs."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

PEOPLE has reached out to Banks' rep regarding Dickinson's video, but has not received a response.