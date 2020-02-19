Janet Jackson Pays Tribute to Good Times Costar Ja'net DuBois: 'I'll Miss You'

Image zoom Janet Jackson Instagram

Janet Jackson is honoring the life and legacy of her late Good Times costar, Ja’net DuBois.

Following DuBois’ death at age 74 on Monday, Jackson — who played Penny Gordon Woods, the adopted daughter of DuBois’ character Willona Woods in Good Times — shared a sweet Instagram tribute in honor of the late actress.

“I am so very saddened to hear my longtime friend Ja’Net DuBois has passed away. I saw first hand how she broke stereotypes and changed the landscape for Black women in entertainment,” Jackson, 53, wrote alongside a series of photos of the pair.

“I’m grateful in recent years I had a chance to see her and create more lasting memories. I pray for comfort for all her family and friends. Thank you Ja’Net, I’ll miss you. 🖤” Jackson added.

DuBois’ Good Times character was a close family friend and neighbor to the Evans Family. She was known for being independent, generous and always up for fun.

The show followed Florida and James Evans as they raised their children in a Chicago housing project. The series first aired in February 1974 and ended after six seasons in 1980.

Along with Jackson, many celebrities have paid tribute to DuBois following the news of her death, including Holly Robinson Peete, Loni Love and DL Hughley.

The Glendale Police Department told PEOPLE Tuesday that officers responded to a call regarding DuBois “not breathing” late Monday. Officials later determined that DuBois was deceased.

Glendale Police Sgt. Dan Stubbs told the Associated Press that DuBois appeared to have died of natural causes and there is no ongoing investigation into her death.

A rep for DuBois did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In addition to her famous Good Times role, DuBois appeared in a number of television series including The Love Boat, The Facts of Life, Beverly Hills, 90210, ER and The PJs, where she starred as Mrs. Avery.

DuBois’ Hollywood career landed her a TV Land Impact Icon Award for Good Times in 2006 and an Emmy Award for outstanding voice-over performance for The PJs.

She also famously sang and co-wrote The Jeffersons theme song, “Movin’ On Up.”

DuBois is survived by her three children Rani, Yovanne and Burghardt DuBois. Her son, Raj Kristo Gupta, died in 1987 after a three-year battle with cancer, according to EW.