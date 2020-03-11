Good Times Star Ja'Net DuBois' Cause of Death Revealed

Following her death, Ja'Net DuBois was cremated and her ashes were dispersed at sea, according to her death certificate
Ja’Net DuBois’ cause of death has been revealed.
The Good Times star, who also co-wrote The Jeffersons‘ theme song, died of cardiac arrest, according to her death certificate obtained by TMZ.
Prior to her death, DuBois had suffered from peripheral vascular disease and chronic kidney disease, the death certificate shows. She also had high blood pressure.
Following her death, DuBois was cremated and her ashes were dispersed at sea, according to her death certificate.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.
The Glendale Police Department told PEOPLE, officers responded to a call regarding DuBois “not breathing” on the evening of Feb. 17. Officials later determined that DuBois was deceased.
According to TMZ, who was first to report the news, DuBois died in her sleep at her home.
DuBois’ friend and former Good Times costar Bernadette Stanis told the Associated Press she learned of the star’s death from DuBois’ daughter.
“She used to keep us laughing all the time,” Stanis told AP. “She was very, very talented. If she wasn’t singing… she was creating a character to make us laugh.”
A rep for DuBois did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.
DuBois’ character was known for being independent, generous and always up for fun.
The show followed Florida and James Evans as they raised their children in a Chicago housing project. The series first aired in February 1974 and ended after six seasons in 1980.
In addition to her role in Good Times, DuBois appeared in a number of television series including The Love Boat, The Facts of Life, Beverly Hills, 90210, ER and The PJs as Mrs. Avery.
DuBois’ Hollywood career landed her a TV Land Impact Icon Award for Good Times in 2006 and an Emmy Award for outstanding voice-over performance for The PJs.