Good Times Star Ja'Net DuBois' Cause of Death Revealed

Image zoom Ja'Net DuBois Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Ja’Net DuBois’ cause of death has been revealed.

The Good Times star, who also co-wrote The Jeffersons‘ theme song, died of cardiac arrest, according to her death certificate obtained by TMZ.

Prior to her death, DuBois had suffered from peripheral vascular disease and chronic kidney disease, the death certificate shows. She also had high blood pressure.

Following her death, DuBois was cremated and her ashes were dispersed at sea, according to her death certificate.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The Glendale Police Department told PEOPLE, officers responded to a call regarding DuBois “not breathing” on the evening of Feb. 17. Officials later determined that DuBois was deceased.

RELATED: Good Times Actress and Co-Writer of The Jeffersons‘ Theme Song Ja’net DuBois Dies at 74

According to TMZ, who was first to report the news, DuBois died in her sleep at her home.

Image zoom Janet Jackson and Ja'Net DuBois on Good Times

DuBois’ friend and former Good Times costar Bernadette Stanis told the Associated Press she learned of the star’s death from DuBois’ daughter.

“She used to keep us laughing all the time,” Stanis told AP. “She was very, very talented. If she wasn’t singing… she was creating a character to make us laugh.”

A rep for DuBois did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

DuBois is best known for her role as Willona Woods in Good Times. Woods was a close family friend and neighbor to the Evans Family and was the adopted mother of Penny Gordon Woods, who was played by Janet Jackson

DuBois’ character was known for being independent, generous and always up for fun.

Image zoom David Livingston/Getty

RELATED: Remembering the Stars We’ve Lost in 2020

The show followed Florida and James Evans as they raised their children in a Chicago housing project. The series first aired in February 1974 and ended after six seasons in 1980.