Janelle Brown Wonders If 'Sister Wives' Family Can 'Hold It Together' as They Face the 'Ultimate Test'

Janelle Brown is worried about the Brown family's future.

The Sister Wives star was joined by husband Kody Brown as well as fellow wives Meri Brown and Robyn Brown in Sunday's episode to discuss their plans for the family's Coyote Pass property. But the group eventually began talking about ways to "fix where the problems are" in hopes of saving the family after Christine Brown's departure.

"We didn't want us to be what I was pushing us to be all that time," said Kody, 53. "Now she's gone, and we're lamenting it when we didn't really want to be that."

Robyn, 44, and Meri, 51, disagreed with that sentiment while expressing their desire to build a strong family unit. Janelle, 53, initially remained mum on the matter before being asked to weigh in.

"To be honest with you, I really don't know if I want to do the work," she said. "It feels like I'm being forced to choose between my children and this group. I don't feel like my children are welcome."

Explaining why she felt this way, Janelle said: "Kody's basically told me they can't come for Christmas unless they do a big apology. And they're like, 'Well, hell no. We're not gonna do that.'"

Janelle and Kody's sons Garrison and Gabriel have not been on good terms with their father for some time now. This tension stemmed from Kody's belief that they failed to properly adhere to his strict COVID-19 rules. However, Janelle revealed that they're not "the only children who have problems" with Kody.

"There's a general disgruntlement among my kids," she said.

As Kody questioned why he was unaware of these issues until now, Janelle said it's because he's "hardly been around."

"You're not seeing all the input. You just are like, 'They should respect me.' There's a lot more pieces to [that] than just telling them that," she said. "At the end of the day, I think I'd rather be with my kids."

Kody said he thinks there needs to be a "resolution" so that they can be a unit again, but Janelle said that "there's a strong pull to just run away and do the easy thing."

"I don't even recognize this family or whatever," she then said in an interview. "I don't know. Something has really changed for me."

Janelle had to leave in the middle of the conversation to pick up her daughter Savanah, but Kody later stopped by her new apartment. However, Kody didn't feel like there was "enough space" for him there, and he felt like "an afterthought."

Later in the episode, Janelle and Kody joined Meri and Robyn to discuss the family's holiday plans. Janelle shocked the group upon revealing she would be spending Thanksgiving in North Carolina. She added that her sons will be staying at a local Airbnb for Christmas because of Kody's apology requirement, but Christine, 50, will also be staying there with her kids at that time.

Kody, naturally, got upset upon hearing this because he felt "it was some kind of betrayal."

As they continued to go back and forth, things got heated over the rollout of Kody's COVID-19 rules. Kody believes Janelle "belittled" him and became increasingly frustrated, leading him to call Janelle's understanding of his COVID-19 rules a "lie."

He then stood up and began raising his voice at Janelle.

"I'm mad as hell because everybody put this s--- on me," he said. "When I finally get sick from COVID, that was a death-like experience. I realize that you just can't run from it by now. I was just trying to protect my family."

After trying to defend herself against Kody, Janelle said she didn't "really want to be here anymore." But Kody said they have to "figure this out" before suggesting that she doesn't "give a s---" about what he recently endured with his own COVID-19 battle.

Janelle then proceeded to walk off but only returned upon Robyn's request that they "keep talking" through their issues. Kody ultimately apologized and noted how he ends up being "on the verge of losing it" during discussions of this caliber.

After the group continued to go back and forth over the matter, Meri said: "From experience, the more you just ignore situations and you don't have conversations and you don't work on it, the further and further you grow apart."

"The 2020, the COVID — there was a lot of disagreements," Robyn then said. "So, is there a way to come back from it, I guess, is the question."

Janelle eventually said she can't be in the middle of the ongoing tension with the couple's sons. She then suggested they resolve their issues. In turn, Kody apologized.

"I just think we've never had divides this deep," Janelle told the cameras. "And now, Christine has left and that's obviously a very, very big departure from what our family has looked like for many years. This is like the ultimate test of our family. Can we hold it together with all of this?"

It was later revealed in the teaser for Sunday's upcoming Sister Wives: One on One special that Janelle and Kody have "separated." This makes Janelle the second wife to leave Kody after Christine previously announced the pair's split in November 2021.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.