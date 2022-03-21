Janelle Brown Reflects on 'First Disney World' Trip with Grandchildren: 'Tired, Happy, Grateful'

Both Janelle and Christine Brown posted photos from their Disney World trip with their kids on social media

Janelle Brown is feeling grateful.

After finishing her "first Disney World" trip with her grandchildren, the Sister Wives reflected on the family vacation in an Instagram post over the weekend.

Janelle shared a photo of her granddaughter Evie sleeping while snuggling her new Frozen dolls.

"First Disney World vacation with the grand babies in the books," Janelle, 52, wrote. "Tired, happy, grateful. Happy to sit quietly tucked in a corner while Evie slept. Anna and Elsa are the favorites and these dolls were a hit."

Along with her grandchildren, Janelle was joined by her fellow Sister Wives star Christine Brown and her kids on the trip. In a post last week, Janelle explained that she visited Orlando, Florida, for a "Plexus leadership retreat" and was able to bring the family members along for some vacation time, too.

Last week, Christine, 49, shared photos with some of her children and family friends posing at the theme park. The group was at the iconic Magic Kingdom Park.

"Loving this vacation," she captioned the photo. "[My daughter] Truely bought me my Maleficent ears! I've been wanting them for years!"

Christine jokingly noted that her kids "actually smiled and posed for a photo." In the post's hashtags, she noted how "blessed" she is and wrote "mom life."

On Sunday, Christine also uploaded another post featuring three of her daughters. "Vacationing with these three is hilarious!" she wrote.

Christine and Janelle previously shared husband Kody Brown through their polygamous marital arrangement, but Christine announced her separation from the 52-year-old last November.

"Kody and I are divorced. We're completely separate," Christine later said during the show's recent reunion special. "We're just going to be friends, eventually. I just realized I had to make a decision for my heart and my heart was done being broken. It felt ... freeing."

Christine added that she's "done pretending" that everything is okay between them. "I've been showing the kids that everything's fine, I've been showing everybody that everything's fine. And I can't pretend anymore," she said.

For Kody's part, he explained: "We had this experience and that's over and [now she can] have a good life and be well, be happy. But I'm still in a grieving process now."