Janelle Brown Introduces Son Hunter's 'Girl' Audrey During Family Dinner: 'Bright Spot in the Day'

Hunter and Audrey have been dating for almost two years

By
Published on March 15, 2023 01:32 PM
Janelle Brown Introduces Son Hunter's 'Girl' Audrey During Family Dinner
Photo: Janelle Brown/Instagram

Janelle Brown has officially introduced a recently added fixture in the Brown family to her Instagram followers.

On Wednesday morning, the Sister Wives star shared a family dinner photo that included her son Hunter Brown's girlfriend, captioning the sweet family snap: "Dinner with my boys and Hunter's girl Audrey. Such a fun evening and a bright spot in the day."

The couple was also joined by Janelle's sons, Garrison and Gabe.

Hunter, 25, first shared a photo with Audrey on Instagram in November 2021. He teased their relationship calling the photo a "pretty girl appreciation post."

In April 2022, the couple celebrated their one-year anniversary.

In July, Hunter returned to Arizona — much to the joy of mom Janelle — after beginning a military career through the United States Air Force Preparatory School. "This mommas heart is bursting ❤️" Janelle captioned a photo of herself and Hunter. "My son Hunter is 'local-ish' for the first time in 7 years."

She added, "He was home during Covid for a few months of course. But now he is truly 'adulting' and not very far away from me."

Janelle Brown Introduces Son Hunter's 'Girl' Audrey During Family Dinner
Hunter Brown/Instagram

Janelle, 53, has six kids with estranged husband Kody Brown including Logan, 28; Maddie, 27; Garrison, 24; Gabriel, 21, and Savanah, 18 and Hunter.

Janelle announced her separation from Kody, 54, in later 2022 during the Sister Wives: One on One episode. "I've kind of mourned that that part of our life is gone," she said. "I wasn't heartbroken. It wasn't heartbreaking for me like it was for Christine [Brown]. It was just kind of like, I just mourned that that life was gone…. We had this great run."

Christine, 50, left the plural marriage in 2021, and Kody also confirmed his separation from Meri Brown, 52, during the One on One conversations.

