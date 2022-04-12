Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Gets Ready to Build Home at Coyote Pass: 'I Love It Here'

The Brown family intends to build homes next to each other on the Coyote Pass property

Janelle Brown is getting things ready at home.

After spending the winter season away from her Flagstaff, Arizona property, the Sister Wives star returned to start construction on her future home. In an Instagram video, Janelle, 52, raved about how much she loves Flagstaff — the town her husband Kody Brown has chosen for his family to settle.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We came out to the property. We're starting to get things kind of ready for this next summer, and I remember how much I love it here," she says as she looks around with her son, Garrison Brown. "I was in town for the winter, and I love town. But gosh — and I forget what it's like out here."

The property, which the Brown family refers to as Coyote Pass, has a handful of land plots to fit multiple homes. Janelle, Meri Brown, Robyn Brown — who are all in a plural marriage with husband Kody Brown — all have plans to build their own houses on the property.

On Instagram, Janelle spoke only about the land as a whole and how much she loves being surrounded by the mountains. "When you look at this whole thing, c'mon. It's just…amazing. I'm so excited to get out here this summer and work on it some more."

Janelle ended the video with a recap. "I just wanted to say, I love the mountains. I love being out on this property. I love it all."

While Janelle is looking forward to breaking ground, Conversations around Kody's own home, where he'll host gatherings, have caused tension among the family.

"I've had a couple of ideas. But what works right now and what works in the future, I haven't really discussed this with my wives, necessarily," Kody told the contractor during the most recent season of Sister Wives.

Kody explained that he sectioned off five areas on the property's blueprint. "The lot that would have the pond would most likely be my lot for full access for family."

But Christine Brown, who has since announced her separation from Kody, said it was "stupid" that he wanted his own house at Coyote Pass. "What a waste of money."