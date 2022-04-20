Janelle Brown Celebrates Christine Brown's 50th Birthday at Murder Mystery Party: 'So Much Fun'

The Sister Wives stars have remained close in the months since Christine Brown announced her split from husband Kody Brown

Christine Brown celebrated her birthday in style.

The former Sister Wives star rang in her 50th birthday with a murder mystery-themed party that was attended by her former sister wife Janelle Brown. Both Christine, 50, and Janelle, 52, gave a look into the festivities on social media.

"Thanks @christine_brownsw for inviting Savanah and I to your 50th birthday party / 1920s Murder Mystery party," Janelle captioned a group photo from the '20s-themed gathering. "What a blast. And yes, like you, I'm addicted to these. SO MUCH FUN! Let's do it again soon!"

Christine also shared snaps of the event, including one of her in a decadent flapper outfit. In her caption, she raved about the concept of a theme party. "I hosted a 1920's themed Murder Mystery dinner party and it was AMAZING!" she wrote. "The costumes, the conversations, the accusations, all of it! We may be addicted to them now! #murdermystery #1920s#themedbirthday #themedparty."

Christine and Janelle previously shared husband Kody Brown through their polygamous marital arrangement, but Christine announced her separation from the 52-year-old last November.

Christine and Kody share son Paedon, 23, and daughters Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, 25, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11.

In the months since their split, Christine has remained close with Janelle. Last month, the two women enjoyed a trip to Disney World with their children.

Kody has two additional wives, Robyn Brown and Meri Brown. During the last season of Sister Wives, Janelle admitted that she's had second thoughts about her relationship with Kody.

"I've caught myself in the last few weeks really reflecting and being like, 'Okay, look: do I still choose plural marriage?'" she said while speaking to Robyn. "Yeah, I still choose it, but I've had to have that conscious decision with myself."