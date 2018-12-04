Jane the Virgin Spin-Off in Development at the CW

Jane Villanueva’s final chapter is on the horizon, but she’s already inspired a new story.

PEOPLE has confirmed that a spin-off of Jane the Virgin is in the works at the CW. Details of the project are being kept under wraps, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, the as-yet-untitled spin-off will “follow a storyline from the flagship series” but feature an all-new cast. Jane the Virgin scribe Valentina Garza will write the series and serve as executive producer alongside star Gina Rodriguez and showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman.

It’s unknown whether Rodriguez or any other Jane the Virgin stars will appear on the new series if it moves forward, but THR reports that the potential spin-off will not debut as a backdoor pilot on Jane’s fifth and final season.

The twisty CW telenovela already has plenty of plot lines to wrap up. Jane the Virgin‘s season 4 finale shocked fans — and Jane (Rodriguez) — with the apparent return of her presumed-dead husband, Michael (Brett Dier), right as baby daddy Rafael (Justin Baldoni) was getting ready to propose.

Urman told Entertainment Weekly that Michael’s return helped bring the series “full circle” for its final chapter.

“The return of this character felt right thematically in terms of where we wanted to go, in terms of a return to this central love triangle that was so important to the show for so long,” Urman said. “And now everybody is in really different places.”

The showrunner also enjoyed watching her cast react to the surprise.

“We didn’t give out the last page of the script and had Brett secretly come to the table read,” Urman told EW. “And in a very dramatic moment, when we got to the end, I opened the door and he came into the table read and people jumped up and were screaming. It was really fun. It felt very spy-esque but we redacted the pages.”

Jane the Virgin returns in 2019.